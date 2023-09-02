PD Editorial: Pac-12 lost the money chase

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It looks like the Pac-12 is packing it in.

With one university after another cashing in on lucrative TV deals in rapidly expanding mega-conferences, the Pac-12 spiraled into a doom loop.

The clock ran out with Friday’s announcement that Cal and Stanford will join the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2024-25 school year.

From the Pac-12, that leaves only Oregon State and Washington State, campuses far removed from major television markets. If the “conference of champions” doesn’t fold, as is widely expected, it certainly will lose its place among the prestigious Power Five college football leagues.

No one should be surprised, though there is ample reason for disappointment, beginning with the added time and travel burden for student-athletes competing in sports other than football and, perhaps, basketball.

To state the obvious, the catalyst for this seismic shift in “amateur” sports is money.

Specifically, the buckets of money TV networks pay for broadcast rights to college football games, especially since the advent of prime-time playoffs for conference titles and the national championship.

Big conferences and big matchups promise bigger paydays — tens of millions of dollars a year — for university athletic departments.

Unfortunately for West Coast fans, the Pac-12 failed to find a broadcast partner, and its in-house cable network struggled to gain an audience. As other big conferences secured TV deals worth billions, Pac-12 schools headed for the transfer portal rather than settle for uncertain payments from a subscription-based streaming service.

USC and UCLA defected early, announcing plans last year to join the Big Ten (soon to have 18 teams spread from coast to coast). They were followed by Oregon and Washington. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are headed to the Big 12 (which will have at least 16 teams).

Spurned by the Big Ten, Cal and Stanford turned to the ACC. The move keeps them in a Power Five conference — or will it be Power Four?

But, according to news reports, the Bay Area schools were forced to accept a sharply reduced share of the media pie for the next decade to secure the votes they needed to join the conference.

That means less money for coaches and recruiting, not to mention an array of other men’s and women’s sports that rely on football revenue to cover their costs.

Meanwhile, road games may entail a 5,000-mile round trip. While football teams play about a half-dozen road games a year, some sports play twice a week, or even more often. That’s a lot of time away from class, especially for athletes who aren’t biding time before signing pro contracts. It may even prompt some student-athletes to switch from intercollegiate teams to club teams, which have less-demanding schedules, but often receive less financial support.

There is an alternative. Let the 100 or so biggest college football programs go national, in one or more super conferences, while leaving the regional conferences in place for other sports.

That’s essentially what was recommended three years ago by the Knight Commission on Collegiate Athletics, a group of current and former college presidents established to promote the educational mission of college sports. The idea was endorsed by UCLA (and former 49ers) coach Chip Kelly, but it hasn’t gotten much traction.

So the college football season that gets underway in earnest this weekend looks to be the last for the Pac-12, the football home of Jim Plunkett and Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey and Ronnie Lott. Across all sports, Pac-12 athletes and teams have won more than 550 national championships in men’s and women’s sports.

It’s a sad end to a storied era.

