PD Editorial: Pain at the pump aids Ukraine

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Average U.S. fuel prices already had risen about $1.70 since the pandemic low of $1.96 a gallon in May 2020 before Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine threw world energy markets into chaos, quickly driving prices toward record levels.

On Wednesday, AAA reported, the national average was $4.25 a gallon. Gas prices are always higher in California, so good luck finding regular unleaded for less than $5 in Sonoma County.

High energy prices put immense pressure on family budgets, and decisions by the U.S. and several other countries to stop buying Russian oil may push prices higher still.

Ripple effects could include price increases for food and other goods, because higher fuel prices mean higher costs for transportation.

Americans sacrificed a great deal during the coronavirus pandemic, and we are being asked to sacrifice again. But it will hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts: Close to half of the Russian government’s revenue comes from petroleum sales. Cutting off the flow of cash can only help the courageous Ukrainians defending their country in the face of indiscriminate attacks that are wrecking cities, killing civilians and turning millions of people into refugees.

There are steps that can ease the bite of higher fuel prices, if only a little.

The U.S. and several other countries are releasing 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic petroleum reserves, just the fourth coordinated drawdown in the 48-year history of the International Energy Agency.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to seek tax relief to help offset the rising cost of gasoline. One possibility is suspending a gas tax increase set to take effect in July, but gas taxes pay for road repairs. Newsom should find another mechanism or backfill the highway fund from the state’s budget surplus.

There also are individual opportunities to cut expenditures for fuel.

During the pandemic, millions of Americans worked from home. While many public and private employers have reopened their offices and invited employees to return, some people permanently shifted to remote work. Delaying a return to the office, or returning to remote work, is one obvious way to cut back on driving.

This is a good time to try out public transit. SMART runs trains from Santa Rosa to Larkspur, six days a week. Santa Rosa city buses run as frequently as every 15 minutes on its busiest routes, and Sonoma County Transit buses take riders from Cloverdale to Petaluma and Monte Rio to Sonoma. These services may not get you right to your destination, but adult fares starting at $1.50 look pretty good when gas is over $5 a gallon. And who wouldn’t benefit from a walk?

When it comes to fuel, global factors determine local prices. After plunging to a 21-year low of $11.26 a barrel in April 2020, oil prices started climbing as COVID restrictions eased and people returned to the road. Oil was $90 a barrel a month ago and closed Wednesday at $128.

Let us puncture an often-repeated myth. The U.S. is the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and it exports more oil and refined petroleum products than it imports, but it is not and has not been energy independent. Moreover, with a few exceptions, such as President Joe Biden’s order to cut off Russian oil, the volume of imports and exports is determined by private companies, not the government, and often fluctuates with global oil prices.

Americans endured gas rationing in World War II and tolerated gas lines during OPEC’s 1973 oil embargo. Prices are high, and that hurts, but this sacrifice is serving an urgent mission: helping Ukraine remain an independent and democratic nation.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.