PD Editorial: Pandemic adds a new dimension to wildfire danger

Wildfires are nothing new to Sonoma County residents, but the pandemic has upped the danger and increased the importance of proper preparation.

The California wildfire season has just started, but more acreage already has burned than during all of last year. More crews and equipment are desperately needed to battle the LNU Lightning Complex fires, burning in the North Bay. Tens of thousands of Californians have evacuated their homes, often being asked to seek their own lodging instead of the traditional community shelters, where crowded conditions might encourage the spread of COVID-19.

People fleeing fire should avoid community shelters unless absolutely necessary. Traditional lodging facilities could be full with other evacuees, so plan for where you would go, depending on where wildfires are occurring, and where or with whom you could stay. Make advance arrangements with family or friends if possible.

Evacuations have been taking place in some areas that have been untouched by wildfire for years. No one is immune from the need to plan ahead. Not to be overly dramatic, but all kinds of multi-day emergencies can erupt across the North Bay and around California — earthquakes, floods, landslides, gas leaks, chemical spills, lack of drinking water, power failures and more.

Having a go bag packed and ready should be second nature for Californians by now. But human nature overrides good intentions, as individuals and families find reasons to put off preparations for another day.

It’s a matter of practicality, not doomsday pessimism, to prepare for what could happen. Any savvy business operator maintains an up-to-date disaster plan. Residents should do the same. If you were forced to evacuate, where would you go? What would you take — and what would you leave behind? What would happen with pets or livestock? How would you communicate with family and friends?

Those are frightening decisions to make on the spur of the moment. Don’t be caught in the quite natural reaction of, “Oh, no. What do I do now? Where do I start?” A go bag and an evacuation plan can provide excellent starting points. Advanced planners create checklists of what to do if they get the evacuation warning 15 minutes, 30 minutes, one hour, two hours or longer.

Cal Fire, through the ReadyForWildfire.org website, provides good tips. They include the “Six P’s” to keep ready in case of an evacuation: people and pets; papers, phone numbers and valuable documents; prescriptions, eyeglasses and related items; pictures and irreplaceable items; personal computer hard drive and stored files; and “plastic” credit and debit cards, plus cash.

The best preparation, however, is prevention. It is not just lightning or an untended campfire that can launch a wildfire whose sparks travel up to a mile away. A cigarette discarded in dry grass or wood chips can do the same. Despite fire season being under way, residents and property owners still can take low-cost steps to slow or stop wildfires from encroaching on their homes.

Don’t put off a day longer the pandemic-aware preparation that could save you and your loved ones.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.