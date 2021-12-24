PD Editorial: Pandemic mortgage relief comes to California

California has set aside a billion dollars to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgage payments because of the pandemic. That aid couldn’t come at a better time.

During the past two years of COVID-19, California and the federal government focused a lot on keeping renters in their homes and on assisting landlords who suddenly lost income from tenants. Eviction moratoriums and direct payments didn’t keep everyone whole, but they helped.

For homeowners, though, there was mostly just a forbearance program that allowed those facing economic hardship to skip their mortgage payments without risk of foreclosure. While appreciated, that approach had limitations.

Homeowners got a reprieve, but forbearance isn’t forgiveness. People who put off payments still owe the money. Some banks tack the missed payments onto the end of the mortgage term. Others aren’t as accommodating.

And forbearance periods are ending now despite lingering economic fallout of the pandemic and uncertainties about the omicron variant. California’s unemployment rate exceeds the national one, and many people still aren’t in a financial position to resume mortgage payments or to pay back a year or two of missed payments in a lump sum.

Meanwhile, forbearance had upstream consequences. It left banks in the lurch. They were denied money borrowers owed them.

“Boohoo for the banks,” some people will cry as they shed crocodile tears. But that is a shortsighted response from people who demonize banks and landlords, unwilling to admit that without them there would be no rental units or help buying homes.

Banks have done some despicable things, but they also make homeownership possible for many Americans. Banks issue loans and collect repayments, cycling the funds to new mortgages, cf. George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Few people have enough money saved to pay cash for a house or condominium.

California’s $1 billion of mortgage relief will protect homeowners and help make banks whole by providing the same sort of financial assistance that many renters and landlords received during the pandemic. An estimated 20,000 to 40,000 struggling homeowners will receive grants. That should prevent a foreclosure wave that would be deeply disruptive for families who lose their homes as well as for the housing market broadly.

Under the program, homeowners can apply for up to $80,000 per household to cover missed mortgage payments. Only people who had pandemic-induced financial hardship and who earn less than 100% of their county’s area median income will be eligible.

That’s a lot of people and a lot of money, but there’s a good chance that it won’t be enough for everyone. Homeowners who might be eligible should start preparing to apply now so that when the application period officially opens, they can submit early. Learn more about the program online at camortgagerelief.org.

Funding for the program comes from the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden’s COVID relief legislation. Lest anyone argue that the funds could better help renters, note that the state has already spent $1.6 billion helping 137,000 households pay their past-due rent.

California’s economy has not yet recovered from the pandemic. The state and federal governments cannot protect homeowners forever, just as they could not protect renters indefinitely, but this safety net will provide certainty for tens of thousands of households worried about losing their homes.

