PD Editorial: Pandemic revealed cracks in the public health system

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed cracks in the public health system, not least in how people respond to public health officials. In an overly politicized environment where threats of violence seem commonplace, America is losing the very people whose work could save lives.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a rash of resignations of public health officers in counties across California, as well as in the rest of the nation. In April, Lake County public health officer Gary Pace left office, a decision he announced in February. Health officials in Placer, Butte, Yolo, San Benito, Nevada, San Bernardino and Orange counties also resigned.

Some public health officials, like Placer County’s public health director Dr. Aimee Sisson, resigned after their decisions were overturned by politicians. She announced her resignation almost immediately after the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to terminate a local public health emergency in March of last year.

Others appeared to be worn out by the strenuous demands of the pandemic, coupled with harsh opposition to their actions. Others quit after threats of violence against them.

Some continue to work despite all these challenges. Santa Cruz County Health Officer Gail Newel put up with weeks of protesters surrounding her home every Sunday singing, “Gail to Jail,” along with hundreds of violent letters, emails and cellphone calls that included death threats.

The problem hasn’t been unique to California. Researchers from Stanford University and Johns Hopkins wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association, “Across the U.S., health officials have been subject to doxing, … angry and armed protesters at their personal residences, vandalism, and harassing telephone calls and social media posts, some threatening bodily harm and necessitating private security details.”

All of these public servants — those who have stayed on and those who finally had enough — deserve acknowledgment and respect for their hard, lifesaving work and the enormous effort they put in throughout this pandemic.

But it’s also important, as California lifts most of the COVID restrictions and life begins to return to normal, to look back on the public health response with a clear eye. This pandemic was an unprecedented stress test of the public health system, and we need to examine which parts of the system held up and which cracked under the strain.

There is no doubt that the system was underfunded and understaffed — another source of frustration and anxiety for the public health officials who put so much on the line. There will never be enough money to fully prepare for every eventuality, but the state should be taking a serious look at shoring up the weakest spots, for instance, ensuring that there is always an adequate stockpile of personal protective equipment.

Public health officials also should work to maintain a higher profile with the public. By explaining their critical — but too often invisible — work during normal times, they can build credibility and trust that will pay dividends during an emergency.

Most important, elected and community leaders must reinforce that the work of public health is apolitical. When people become so irrational and pliant to disinformation that they threaten officials whose job is to save them, mounting an effective response to a societal threat may be all but impossible.

