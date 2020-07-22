PD Editorial: Pass a new pandemic relief package now

Senate Republicans have been dithering over additional coronavirus relief for months. Finally convinced that the virus and its devastating economic impacts won’t magically disappear, no matter how hard President Donald Trump might wish for it, Republicans now appear ready to negotiate. If only they weren’t bringing so many bad ideas to the table.

A new relief bill is urgently needed. When the pandemic first struck, shuttering much of the economy, Congress approved the CARES Act. It is winding down, but the economy is far from recovered. At the end of July, a $600-a-week unemployment enhancement is scheduled to expire, leaving millions of people in the lurch.

The House of Representatives therefore has passed a new $3 trillion relief package that would extend unemployment benefits, provide financial assistance to cities and states, disperse new stimulus checks and help states ramp up mail-in and absentee voting.

Senate Republicans and the White House are looking at a much smaller package — about $1 trillion. Fiscal prudence is fine, and negotiators can settle on something in between. It’s the details of the GOP plan that are most problematic.

The president has insisted on a payroll tax cut, which wouldn’t help people most in need but would drain the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. Even some Republicans acknowledge that it isn’t a smart approach. Direct stimulus checks like last time would help more by putting money in people’s pockets to pay rent and mortgages and otherwise help keep the economy afloat.

Republicans also want to tie school funding to fully reopening classrooms, even in states with drastically increasing numbers of infections. Forcing local school districts to decide between reopening schools safely or receiving much-needed federal funding would be feloniously stupid.

Arguments that opening schools should be fine because children aren’t as at risk from the virus ignores several realities: Teachers and staff are at risk, many children have gotten sick and died from the virus and, most critically, children, teachers and other school employees would spread infections picked up at school to family members at home.

Meanwhile, the White House — inexplicably — is opposing new money for states to ramp up testing and contact tracing, steps that are absolutely vital in bringing spread of the virus under control.

Then there’s the $600 unemployment benefit that’s set to expire. Republicans have argued that the extra money means some workers can earn more staying at home than going back to work. That, of course, is a variant of the discredited Cadillac-driving welfare queen argument that has lingered for decades.

As cases skyrocket and more people stay home either voluntarily or because of reimposed lockdowns, jobs will not magically reappear. The whole idea of enhanced benefits was to narrow the gap between what workers earned before the pandemic took their jobs and what unemployment pays, which is typically only a portion of a worker’s salary. Nothing about that rationale has changed.

Democrats should fight hard to include an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, as well as another round of stimulus checks, aid for states and localities and money to make voting safe and accessible in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

This will likely be the last relief bill before the November election. Congress needs to make it count.

