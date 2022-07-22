PD Editorial: Pass bipartisan electoral reforms to prevent the next Jan. 6

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Bipartisanship has been having a bit of a resurgence in Congress, and the most recent example aims to guarantee that presidential elections end in a peaceful transition of power.

Just a few weeks ago, Democrats and Republicans came together to pass a modest firearms law. Last week many Republicans crossed over in the House to advance a law enshrining same-sex marriage into federal law. And now a bipartisan group of 16 senators has released a slate of bills to update antiquated laws at the heart of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol that sought to overturn the election of President Joe Biden. (Alas, neither California’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein nor Alex Padilla was among the negotiators.)

At the heart of the issue is the Electoral Count Act of 1876, a hopelessly vague law that Congress passed in response to another of the nation’s most bitterly disputed elections. In 1876, neither major presidential candidate had secured a majority of electoral votes partly because some Southern states sent competing slates of electors. It took a negotiated agreement between Democrats and Republicans to declare a winner. Republican Ohio Gov. Rutherford B. Hayes became president, and in return the federal government withdrew troops from the South, ending Reconstruction.

The Electoral Count Act was supposed to make sure that disputes over electors wouldn’t happen again. Last year demonstrated that it wasn’t up to the task. The law is vague enough that a losing candidate like Donald Trump was able to argue that the vice president could overrule electors and use other shenanigans to steal the election. Trump’s followers sought to enforce that twisted interpretation through violence. Fortunately, they failed.

But the uncertainty, lies and twisted interpretations spread by Trump and his supporters still took root, resulting in a riot. Removing the uncertainty will make it much more difficult for believers in a lie to find a route to overturn an election.

The bipartisan reforms released this week would clarify the vice president’s role — ceremonial — and who names official slates of electors — mostly governors. It would raise the threshold for congressional objections to electors and provide for expedited judicial review if there is a genuine question about the status of electors.

If there is a serious question about who won after Election Day, both candidates would be entitled to funds for their transition teams until a winner is certified.

Other measures proposed by the bipartisan group would increase penalties for crimes like threatening or intimidating poll workers, improve how the U.S. Postal Service handles mail-in ballots, clarify that current law requires election officials to preserve records renew for five years an independent federal agency that helps states administer and secure federal elections.

The bipartisan reforms are short of what Democrats sought last year. Their voting rights proposals drew no Republican support and didn’t muster unanimous support from their own caucus to carve out an exception to the filibuster to pass them. With nine Republicans among the negotiators, the current package has a real chance to become law.

The best electoral reforms are bipartisan, not just because they can pass but also because they avoid the appearance that one party is acting to shore up its electoral prospects at the expense of the other.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.