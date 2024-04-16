PD Editorial: People v. Donald Trump goes to trial

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The case unfolding in Room 1530 of the criminal courts building in Manhattan has the elements of pulp fiction — an adult film actress, a seedy supermarket tabloid, a streetwise fixer turning on his billionaire boss.

But the boss isn’t an ordinary billionaire, and this isn’t just another potboiler.

The trial of Donald Trump is the first time a former president has faced criminal charges.

The tawdry details — hush money payments to cover up extramarital affairs — will make headlines and fill hours of cable news gabfests in the coming weeks. But the most important takeaway, regardless of the eventual verdict, is that no one is above the law. Even ex-presidents can be called to account.

This is the first of four criminal cases against Trump to advance to trial. A case in Georgia and one in federal court accuse him of unlawfully trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The other, also in federal court, involves mishandling of classified documents taken from the White House to Trump’s home in Florida.

In New York, Trump is accused of illegally falsifying business records as part of a scheme to conceal embarrassing information in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The 34-count indictment details payments from the Trump Organization to lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to arranging payoffs, with assistance from the National Enquirer, to an adult film actress, a former Playboy playmate of the year and a doorman at Trump Tower. The scandal sheet bought their stories but didn’t publish them — a practice dubbed “catch and kill.”

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has asked the Supreme Court to rule that the Constitution grants former presidents blanket immunity against federal prosecution. If he prevails, the two federal cases will go away, and presidents — including Joe Biden — will be free to act unilaterally with very few legal consequences.

Presidents would remain subject to impeachment, but no president has ever been removed from office. Indeed, Trump was impeached twice during his single term, and each time he was acquitted in the Senate, where a two-thirds supermajority is required for conviction.

Trump’s supporters are fiercely loyal, sticking with him through revelations that would have ended the careers of most politicians. His critics are just as certain that he is ill-suited for the presidency and should not be trusted again with the nation’s highest office.

With so many people already holding fixed views, the verdict may not change many votes. But this unprecedented proceeding is not a test of political strength. It’s a display of America’s justice system, which has held accountable high officials and ordinary citizens for 235 years. As in any other case, prosecutors must present their evidence, Trump will have an opportunity to defend himself, and jurors will render a decision.

That’s how justice is rendered in the United States — even for ex-presidents.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.