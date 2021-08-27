Subscribe

PD Editorial: Petaluma creamery wins free speech food fight

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
August 27, 2021, 12:04AM

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Miyoko’s Creamery is one of the goods news stories in this period of economic turmoil. The Petaluma-based maker of vegan dairy alternatives is expanding operations to meet growing demand for its products — and it prevailed in court against state efforts to undercut its advertising campaign. Instead of “butter” and “cheese,” state agriculture officials said Miyoko’s should promote its products as “cashew cream fermented from live cultures.” Wow, is that something you spread on toast, or a creature in a bad sci-fi movie?

Miyoko’s headed to the courthouse, accusing the state of violating its First Amendment free speech rights. Our advice to the state at the time: “Back off on this one. You’re embarrassing yourselves.” The state wasn’t persuaded. They pressed on, arguing that consumers can’t tell dairy products, such as milk and butter, from nondairy products, such as almond milk and peanut butter. They take people for a gullible lot, don’t they? A U.S. District Court Judge sided with Miyoko’s. So, speak freely, and please pass the smoked farmhouse vegan cheese wheel.

