PD Editorial: Petaluma gas stations aren’t victims of cancel culture

It doesn’t take much to wind up on the front lines of the partisan culture wars these days. Petaluma found the national spotlight last week when its City Council voted to ban construction of new gas stations. Blowhards on the left and the right want to frame that decision within a larger narrative, but it’s really just mundane urban planning.

The most-echoey corners of left and right echo chambers characterize the ordinance similarly. It’s a pro-environment attack on the legacy fossil fuel industry that will help combat climate change. The first in the nation! They disagree on whether that’s a good or bad thing. Cable news hosts can hash it out in conversations that also feature Dr. Seuss and no-longer-Mr. Potato Head.

Superficially, the ordinance is the sort of zoning and building decision that local governments make all the time. Communities limit what can go where to enhance quality of life and preserve orderly development.

Petaluma’s taking up the issue might have been news to the national commentariat, but it wasn’t locally. The city had had a moratorium on new gas stations for a couple of years. The recent decision made it permanent — at least as permanent as any ordinance subject to future council majorities or voter referendums.

The council was thinking about climate change. The ordinance invokes a previous resolution declaring a climate emergency and another adopting a climate emergency framework that sets a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

That’s not a bad thing. Petaluma, Sonoma County, California, the United States and the whole world need to make serious changes to address climate change. This just isn’t one of them. It’s not bad, but it will do little to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The fact is that people will continue driving cars that burn fossil fuels for years to come. Even if every car manufacturer shifted to all-electric production by 2030, which they probably won’t, legacy gas-powered cars will linger for years longer. Gas stations will feed them.

A city staff analysis found that every Petaluma resident lives within a five-minute drive of a gas station. Drivers won’t be hard up to fill up. If anything, the existing stations should cheer this decision. They have a lock on the market with no new competition — except for one controversial Safeway that started the whole debate and is grandfathered in.

Proponents of the ban hope that the ordinance will encourage construction of more electric charging stations. But it’s hard to imagine how. People buying electric cars will encourage more charging stations, not limiting how many gas stations there are. If the city wants them more quickly, it should incentivize their construction.

There’s an overlooked benefit of the ban, though. Fossil fuel vehicles are on the way out. General Motors, for example, recently became the first U.S. automaker to set a date — 2035 — to stop producing cars, vans and sport utility vehicles that burn gasoline.

It will take years, but someday the demand for electric will outstrip demand for gas. Gas stations, then, will start to close. And the last thing anyone should want is vacant, rundown gas stations that no one wants to buy and remediate. It won’t be so different from the abandoned strip malls and full-on malls that now litter the landscape of so many American cities.

A future free from fossil fuels is coming, and Petaluma is getting ahead of the curve.

