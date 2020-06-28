PD Editorial: PG&E must change its ways, or go away

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is preparing to exit bankruptcy, two weeks after pleading guilty to 84 courts of manslaughter relating to the deadliest wildfire in California history.

CEO Bill Johnson, who personally delivered the guilty pleas in a Chico courtroom, says PG&E will be “a fundamentally improved and transformed utility that meets the highest safety, governance, and operational standards.”

PG&E has a new board of directors, the company plans to move its headquarters from San Francisco to Oakland, and after Johnson steps down this week, it will be looking for a new chief executive, its fifth since 2017.

Should PG&E be trusted to live up to its promises to put safety first?

Given the company’s history, there’s reason for skepticism.

State regulators have fined PG&E time and again for substandard maintenance and for failing to keep vegetation away from power lines. PG&E already was on probation for a natural gas pipeline explosion in 2010 that leveled a neighborhood in San Bruno and killed eight people when power lines ignited the devastating Butte County wildfire in 2018. A grand jury investigating the fire concluded that the company put profits over safety.

A person convicted of the same criminal charges as PG&E could spend decades in prison.

PG&E will pay a $3.5 million criminal fine and $25.5 billion in civil damages to insurers, public agencies and individual victims of several recent wildfires, including the North Bay fires in 2017.

When the company filed for bankruptcy protection last year, its survival was in question.

It still is.

PG&E will emerge from bankruptcy this week saddled with billions in new debt and subject to greater government scrutiny. Moreover, the company’s operating license could be revoked, forcing a sale, if it doesn’t chart a new path.

A bill pending in the state Senate would give the state additional leverage.

SB 350 would establish a nonprofit public benefit corporation called Golden State Energy, a potential buyer for PG&E’s assets if the company doesn’t live up to its commitment to step up maintenance and fire prevention programs. The bill, supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, sailed through the state Assembly and goes next to the state Senate utilities committee.

Some people think PG&E doesn’t deserve another chance. They want a government takeover or a network of smaller companies or customer-owned cooperatives to serve PG&E’s vast territory, with 16 million customers and 125,000 miles of power lines across 70,000 square miles between Bakersfield and the Oregon border.

If PG&E doesn’t turn the page, one of those options may become necessary.

Why wait? The new entities, whether they’re publicly or privately owned, would assume liability for property lost in fires blamed on utility equipment, and they would face the same steep costs for maintenance backlogs and system upgrades required to ease the impact of preemptive power outages during fire season. Moreover, a breakup could prove costly for rural areas, which face the greatest wildfire risk.

Perhaps a new board, new management and more scrutiny will bring an end to PG&E’s pursuit of profits before safety. But after the gas explosion and wildfires, the company cannot be trusted to deliver. The state must hold PG&E accountable, and replace it with a safer, more responsible utility if it doesn’t live up to its promises.

