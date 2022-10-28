PD Editorial: Police shooting inquiries benefit from independence

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California’s new law requiring a state Justice Department review whenever a law enforcement officer kills an unarmed civilian isn’t delivering the way advocates of police accountability wanted. Exhibit A: Attorney General Rob Bonta declining to review a Sonoma County death.

The case in question involves David Pelaez-Chavez. On July 29, after a series of incidents near Geyserville that included attempted home break-ins, vehicle thefts and crashes, Pelaez-Chavez led Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on a 45-minute foot chase through rugged hills. At the end of the chase, one deputy shot and killed Pelaez-Chavez.

Under a California law passed in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, the incident went to the state Justice Department for review. Bonta, however, confirmed last week that his department wouldn’t investigate because Pelaez-Chavez was reaching for a rock, and therefore wasn’t “unarmed.”

By that standard, is any suspect ever truly unarmed?

As District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a letter to the attorney general, “It would seem that any object in the physical possession of a decedent might qualify as a deadly weapon given the analysis in this matter, regardless of whether being used to assault the officer.”

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, sponsored the review legislation. He told The Press Democrat that he will bring new legislation to remove the attorney general’s discretion about which cases to investigate.

There’s a certain logic to that. Law enforcement officers serve as agents of the state. When the state kills a civilian, an independent investigation ensures that all rights were upheld and the use of force as necessary. But McCarthy wasn’t able to persuade lawmakers to require a review in every case.

If he tries again, his colleagues should listen carefully to stakeholders and weigh the arguments. If they expand the scope of cases that must be reviewed, legislators also need to ensure that the Justice department has sufficient resources for thorough and timely investigations.

Lawmakers should remain cognizant that if the state doesn’t investigate, localities will, and that has proved challenging.

In Sonoma County, the longtime practice has been to refer critical incidents, such as officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths, to another agency. Typically, the Sheriff’s Office investigates cases from the Santa Rosa Police Department and vice versa. Potential conflicts remain, though. Police and sheriff’s deputies interact in and out of work, leaving some people questioning how independent those investigations are.

Activists long pushed for civilian oversight, and the county formed the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach to review certain sheriff’s investigations after Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old with a toy gun, was shot by a deputy in 2013.

Reform advocates wanted more and backed a ballot measure to allow the oversight agency to, among other things, conduct its own investigations. The measure passed in 2020 but faced challenges before the state public employment board and the courts. A deal negotiated between the union and the county doesn’t include parallel shooting investigations by IOLERO. Police reform advocate continue to press the issue with the county.

Against that backdrop, the state Justice Department could provide greater separation and independence by investigating when an officer kills a civilian. Local accountability is a worthy goal but having someone on the outside review cases lends welcome objectivity.

