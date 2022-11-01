PD Editorial: Political violence cannot be excused

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

There is always room for principled debate and robust disagreement in the political sphere. There is never a justification for violence.

It is long past time for candidates and political leaders to stop using violent images and threatening rhetoric in their campaigns and official statements — and to publicly and forcefully condemn anyone who does. This coarsening of American politics inexorably led to Friday’s vicious attack on Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, suffered a fractured skull when a man broke into their San Francisco home and attacked him with a hammer. Authorities say David DePape, who was charged Monday in federal court, intended to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and threatened to break her kneecaps as a message to other members of Congress. The speaker was in Washington at the time, and her husband was able to dial 911, though he still suffered traumatic injuries.

It should not surprise anyone to learn that DePape traded online in bigotry and wild conspiracy theories, including false claims about the outcome of the presidential election in 2020 that spawned the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and are being echoed by a majority of Republican candidates for Congress in 2022.

Public officials and their families should not have to live in fear. But many have been forced to worry about their safety and security. This toxic environment stretches to all levels of government, and even volunteer election workers have been targeted for abuse.

At least 75 people have been charged with threatening members of Congress since 2016, the New York Times reported earlier this year. On the same day Paul Pelosi was attacked, a man pleaded guilty in federal court to making death threats against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley. In 2017, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was shot and badly wounded while practicing for the congressional baseball game.

Threats of violence are not limited to a single party or members of Congress. Earlier this year, a man carrying pepper spray, a gun and zip ties was arrested outside the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Closer to home, two North Bay men pleaded guilty to plotting to blow up the California Democratic Party’s headquarters, and Sonoma County obtained a restraining order against a man accused of threatening Supervisor James Gore.

However, few if any American politicians, have been targeted as relentlessly as Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as House speaker. Tens of millions of dollars have been spent on ads attacking Pelosi, often implying that she is a dangerous radical. In Arizona’s Senate primary this year, one GOP candidate aired a Super Bowl ad showing him shooting at an actor portraying “Crazy Face Pelosi.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, said Pelosi should be executed for treason.

Politics can be a rough-and-tumble business. There are deep differences between the major parties, but candidates and officeholders should be able to debate them without demonizing their opponents.

Violence has no place in a democratic society. Politicians insist they aren’t encouraging anyone to act on their rhetoric, but they are creating an atmosphere where irrational people believe extreme actions are justified. And if politicians don’t elevate the debate, and insist that their supporters do the same, the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi won’t be the last one.

