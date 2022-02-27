PD Editorial: Postal Service misses an opportunity to go electric

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. Postal Service will replace most of its aging vehicle fleet over the next few years. Sleek, new delivery trucks will take the place of the familiar boxy ones that Americans see on the roads six days a week no matter the snow, rain, heat nor gloom of night. The change is mostly cosmetic, though. Rather than buy electric trucks, the new ones will emit almost as much greenhouse gas as the old ones. It’s a missed opportunity that will put America even further behind in its effort to combat climate change.

The Postal Service owns more than 231,000 vehicles, making it one of the largest nonmilitary fleets in the world. Most of its current trucks were manufactured from 1987 to 1994 and are overdue for replacement.

It will purchase up to 150,000 new trucks over the next decade. They will have a modern, streamlined look on the outside, but under the hood there isn’t a big difference. Current trucks get a lousy 8.2 miles per gallon on average. The new ones will get a whopping 8.6 mpg.

Electric might not work on every mail route, but it would have worked on a lot of them. The technology continues to improve. Ford’s new electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, reportedly will get more than 200 miles before needing to recharge.

A huge federal procurement like this could have bolstered America’s transition to electric vehicles by bolstering domestic manufacturing and encouraging deployment of charging infrastructure.

It also could have helped mainstream electric vehicles. A lot of people remain skeptical that an electric vehicle can meet their needs. Seeing them in use every day by a driving-dependent service could help alleviate those fears.

It also would have been cheaper for the Postal Service, too, at least in the long run. The upfront cost of electric vehicles is higher, but buyers recoup that and more over time by saving on gas and maintenance. That’s especially clear this week, as prices at the pump appear primed to skyrocket in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Postal Service expects the new trucks to last at least 20 years.

Despite those benefits, the Postal Service is going with internal combustion. Like many big government spending plans, this one was in the works for years. The Postal Service studied its options and listened to stakeholders.

President Joe Biden and the Environmental Protection Agency pushed hard for electric vehicles. Last year, Biden issued an executive order directing government agencies to purchase electric vehicles.

The Postal Service refused to go along. At best, 1 in 10 of the new trucks will be electric. It can ignore the president because it is a quasi-independent agency that isn’t under direct control of the White House.

But it’s not entirely independent, and it does sometimes get funding from Congress. Democrats had included some money for postal electrification in the Build Back Better social spending bill, but that proposal appears to be dead, unable to secure unanimous Democratic support in the Senate. A stand-alone electrification bill might fare better.

The nation and the world stand at the brink of a new, electric transportation future, and the Postal Service is looking backward.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.