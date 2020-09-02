PD Editorial: Prepare for school boundary fights in Santa Rosa

As the Santa Rosa school board embarks on a project to redraw school attendance boundaries, trustees must gird themselves for controversy. They’ll likely be yelled at, cursed and trolled before it’s all over. When that happens, they should take heart in the fact that they’ve set the right goals to create stronger schools.

Santa Rosa schools — including the middle and high schools, which serve many students coming from eight other elementary school districts — have struggled to achieve the sort of classroom diversity that enriches the educational environment. Some of that is due to self-sorting. When people of one demographic or another mostly choose certain neighborhoods, the schools wind up reflecting that.

But some of it — a lot of it, in fact — is because the school district hasn’t adjusted the boundaries in many years. The people of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have changed over time, and schools haven’t kept up.

Trustees recognize that change is necessary. Too many schools skew heavily white or Latino when the community as a whole is an amalgam of many people with varied backgrounds. Diversity in the classroom fosters greater appreciation for different worldviews, cultures and people. That’s something America desperately needs, especially now.

The board’s decision earlier this year to close Cook Middle School and relocate the Cesar Chavez Language Academy precipitated the boundary review. If the district is going to look at redrawing boundaries for one school, it’s an excellent time to review all the boundaries.

Yet trustees must proceed cautiously. Whenever school districts redraw their boundaries, people get upset. Families don’t like to see their children’s academic paths disrupted. Maybe they moved to a certain neighborhood so the kids could attend a school that regularly produces high test scores. Suddenly they face the prospect of sending them to a school that doesn’t score as well.

At least trustees seem to have a sense of what’s in store for them. The first step toward boundary adjustment is just a study of racial, ethnic and socioeconomic data about students and the community. That shouldn’t be terribly controversial. Once lines appear on maps, though, the anger will swell.

Trustee Jill McCormick touched on the challenge. “Real change is hard,” she said. “People are going to get nervous because it is the unknown. They don’t like change. It’s the human condition.”

McCormick recommended that trustees reevaluate the lenient school transfer policy, too. Perhaps, but trustees must remember that state law generally favors open-enrollment within school districts and that it’s required for charter schools, including the four chartered by Santa Rosa City Schools.

For now, trustees and administrators should focus on educating the public. They must lay out the case for why better integrated schools will be an improvement early and often. Share the data and engage families and taxpayers at forums and other settings. Transparency can go a long way toward building at least begrudging support for change.

Be ready to compromise, too. A policy that allows siblings to stick together at schools, for example, could ease the transition. Also, the new districts should be somewhat compact. Gerrymandered tendrils spreading out from a school won’t inspire confidence.

Nothing will mollify everyone. Leaders will have to hold strong to their goals in the face of vocal, angry opposition if they wish to attain them.

