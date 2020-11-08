PD Editorial: President-elect Biden’s hopeful promise of unity

From Times Square in New York to Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, people poured into the streets Saturday in joyous celebration of Joe Biden’s election as the 46th president of the United States.

The vote counting isn’t finished, and President Donald Trump’s legal challenges probably aren’t either, but the outcome is clear: Biden garnered an unprecedented 75 million popular votes and, most important, the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the election.

Biden’s victory is an affirmation of American democracy and a repudiation of Trump’s divisive and boorish ways.

Yet this was a close election, decided by narrow margins in a half-dozen states and capping four tumultuous years that sharpened antipathy between Democrats and Republicans, urban and rural America, red states and blue states.

Those divisions predated Trump, though he exploited them to his advantage and the nation’s peril, and they won’t disappear when he leaves the White House in 10 weeks. Fortunately, the gregarious Biden is almost uniquely prepared for this fraught moment.

It shouldn’t have surprised anyone that he chose to emphasize unity, shared interests and compromise in his first public remarks as president-elect. “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify,” he said. “Who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

He specifically reached out to the 70 million people who voted against him.

“To all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight,” he said. “I’ve lost a couple times myself. But now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.

“To make progress,” he added, “we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans.”

Those comments are characteristic of Biden, who was known for working across the aisle as senator and vice president and made bridging the nation’s divisions a central theme of his quest for the presidency.

“This is the time to heal America,” he said Saturday — 48 years to the day after his first election to the Senate.

Biden’s conciliatory tone wasn’t the only break from Trump’s combative approach and “I alone” boasts. Biden promised a renewed focus on climate change, health care and racial justice. Turning to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 235,000 lives during eight months of White House inaction, Biden promised to rely on “bedrock science.”

On Monday, he will name a task force of scientists to develop a plan can be implemented as soon as he takes office on Jan. 20. “I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic,” he declared.

The 2020 election was unlike any election in U.S. history, with the pandemic producing an unprecedented reliance on early voting and mail balloting.

That wasn’t the only milestone. California Sen. Kamala Harris will be the first woman to serve as vice president, winning election 100 years after American women won the right to vote. Harris also will be the first Black and the first South Asian vice president.

“While I may be the first woman in this office,” Harris said, “I will not be the last.”

Harris’ election shatters one more glass ceiling and opens a promising new era in American politics. Biden, meanwhile, offered an optimistic vision for his administration and the nation: “Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now.”

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.