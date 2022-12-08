PD Editorial: Presidential primary calendar needs an overhaul

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The Democratic Party plans to shake up its presidential primary calendar. No longer will Iowa and New Hampshire have outsized influence over whom the party nominates every four years.

At the urging of President Joe Biden, a Democratic National Committee rules panel last week recommended the change. In 2024, South Carolina would go first on Feb. 3. Nevada and New Hampshire would follow a few days later. Then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.

The Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary have been first in the nation for decades. Democrats and Republicans allowed those states to winnow their slate of presidential contenders. Indeed, political analysts have viewed early trips to Iowa by ambitious politicians as a giveaway that they are angling to run for president.

Iowa can even start to clear the field before its caucuses. Kamala Harris, then a senator from California and now vice president, went all-in on Iowa for 2020 but failed to gain traction. She dropped out of the race weeks before the caucuses.

The fact that these two states have such prominent positions in the nation’s politics are accidents of history. They are first simply because they declared they would be first and no one objected.

Yet neither state reflects the nation’s diversity, let alone the diversity of the Democratic Party. Giving two small, mostly white, rural states so much power marginalizes communities of color, not to mention voters in the South and West, as well as city dwellers — no offense to the booming metropolises of Des Moines (population: 214,000) and Manchester (population: 115,000).

Elevating South Carolina, with its large Black population, and Nevada, which lies in the West, will provide a better cross section of the country. Democrats might also find that candidates who survive early primaries in diverse states will appeal more to voters nationally in the general election.

Republicans, for their part, have not announced any plans to alter their primary schedule. They should consider it.

Details remain to be worked out. Iowa and New Hampshire surely won’t be happy about this and could muck things up. The full DNC also needs to sign off on the plan. That’s probably a formality given Biden’s support for change.

Biden’s endorsing South Carolina might have some political payback. Voters there revived his flagging campaign in 2020. If he is challenged in two years, he’ll be on friendly ground.

One potential presidential contender, Gov. Gavin Newsom, won’t be traveling to South Carolina any time soon, at least on official business. South Carolina is on the list of states to which California forbids state-funded and state-sponsored travel. So is Iowa, for that matter. The travel ban hasn’t stopped Newsom from visiting at least one other sanctioned state for personal reasons. Maybe he has a distant cousin in South Carolina he can visit.

Yet Democrats shouldn’t simply lock South Carolina in the preeminent slot. Every state has its own character and issues. A better presidential primary system would rotate the first spots among the states, including big states like California, New York and Texas. Give the voters of each state a chance to shine in the presidential primary spotlight every few decades.

