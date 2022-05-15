PD Editorial: Press Democrat recommendations

Here are our recommendations for selected offices on the June 7 ballot.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sheriff — Eddie Engram

All three candidates promise to change the culture of the Sheriffs’ Office, but only Eddie Engram has experience at the executive level. Engram also is the only candidate who has run a jail, a major responsibility for the sheriff. As assistant sheriff in charge of the detention division, he manages 280 employees and an $81 million budget. Engram also has a 360-degree perspective after growing up in crime-plagued East Palo Alto before starting a career in law enforcement.

Supervisor, 2nd District — David Rabbitt

David Rabbitt, the longest serving member of the Board of Supervisors, was on the job during the Great Recession, unprecedented wildfires, punishing droughts and a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. He also helped get SMART over the starting line and the Highway 101 widening project on a path to the finish line. He has delivered for his constituents as a supervisor and a member of the SMART and Golden Gate Bridge boards as well as the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Regional Climate Authority.

Supervisor, 4th District — James Gore

James Gore was the first county official to publicly acknowledge that warning systems failed miserably on the first night of the 2017 fire. Since then, he has helped secure and direct millions of dollars to vegetation management and fire detection systems. He supported consolidation of small north county fire districts into a unified firefighting force with a dedicated source of tax revenue. Gore and his board colleagues also have substantially increased spending on road maintenance.

Superior Court judge, Office No. 6 — Laura Passaglia McCarthy

Laura Passaglia McCarthy already is on the bench and fulfilling most of the duties of a judge, having been appointed last fall by Sonoma County judges to serve as a Superior Court commissioner. Before her appointment, Passaglia McCarthy was a deputy district attorney handling sexual assault and human trafficking cases in Sonoma County and Alameda County.

Superior Court judge, Office No. 9 — Oscar Pardo

Oscar Pardo is a civil litigator specializing in complex insurance cases. He would bring a wealth of civil experience to a bench long dominated by prosecutors and defense lawyers. A founding member of Los Cien, a civic and business organization, he also would be the first Latino ever elected to the bench in Sonoma County.

Superintendent of schools — Amie Carter

Carter, a former principal at Rancho Cotate High in Rohnert Park, is the only candidate with experience in a county office of education. She has a doctorate in organizational leadership change, which aligns with the county superintendent’s role as adviser to district superintendents on academic and financial issues and a leader in developing strategies to improve student performance. She also has a credential in cross-cultural and academic development — valuable knowledge for any educator in a county with a large proportion of English-language learners.

