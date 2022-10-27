Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Here are our recommendations so far for the Nov. 8 election.

SANTA ROSA

City Council, District 2 — Mark Stapp

Mark Stapp is well-versed in Santa Rosa’s economic and housing needs, he’s committed to preserving the Bennett Valley Golf Course and careful stewardship of the Southeast Greenway, and we think he would be a good addition to the City Council.

City Council, District 4 — Terry Sanders

Terry Sanders’ home in Fountaingrove burned in the 2017 fire, giving him a personal connection to a section of District 4 still struggling to rebuild. He has active support in the downtown business community and among first responders.

City Council, District 6 — Jeff Okrepkie

Few first-time candidates have been as well prepared as Jeff Okrepie, founder of Coffey Strong, a volunteer organization that was instrumental to rebuilding after the 2017 fires.

Measure H: public safety sales tax — Yes

The quarter-cent sales tax generates $10 million annually, with 80% of the money earmarked for police and fire protection and the other 20% dedicated to violence prevention efforts.

Measure I — City charter, district elections — Yes

Measure I acknowledges that Santa Rosa switched from at-large elections to district elections for the City Council beginning in 2018.

Measure J — City charter, cleanup — Yes

Measure J clarifies some ambiguities and updates city charter language to reflect present practices.

ROHNERT PARK

City Council, District 1 — Samantha Rodriguez

Samantha Rodriguez has worked diligently since her appointment, winning the support of her colleagues. Retaining her would continue a trend of younger, more diverse representation.

City Council, District 2 — Emily Sanborn

Emily Sanborn came to Rohnert Park for college 22 years ago and stayed. She works at Strauss Family Creamery, is active in a variety of organizations and has broad community support.

City Council, District 5 — Susan Hollingsworth Adams

Susan Hollingsworth Adams says a new shelter and camping law are a humane response, incorporating accountability and putting Rohnert Park ahead of other local cities.

SONOMA

City Council — Patricia Farrar-Rivas, Ron Wellander and John Gurney

City Hall is balancing in a precarious place, with no city manager, the police chief set to retire soon and other departures on the horizon. Refilling these linchpin positions will take dedication, creativity and, most importantly, experience — specifically knowledge of City Hall.

CLOVERDALE

Measure K — End fireworks sales — Yes

Fireworks are fun. But in this era of fierce wildfires and punishing droughts, we can no longer afford to play with fire.

SONOMA COUNTY

Superintendent of schools — Amie Carter

Carter has a doctorate in organizational leadership change, which aligns with the county superintendent’s role as adviser to district superintendents on academic and financial.

FEDERAL

U.S. House, District 2 — Jared Huffman

Jared Huffman has worked to broker a compromise to maintain Russian River flows vital to residents of Mendocino and northern Sonoma counties while restoring historic fisheries on the Eel River.

U.S. House, District 4 — Mike Thompson

In an institution defined by seniority, Mike Thompson is a senior member, chairing the revenue subcommittee and working closely with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

CALIFORNIA

State Senate, District 2 — Mike McGuire

The second-ranking Democrat in the state Senate, Mike McGuire was instrumental in derailing a shadowy plan to restore an abandoned railroad line to ship train loads of coal up the North Coast for export.

State Assembly, District 2 — Jim Wood

Jim Wood, the longtime chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, has sponsored legislation to expand access to health care and develop strategies for containing costs.

State Assembly, District 12 — Damon Connolly

Damon Connolly brings extensive experience on topics salient to North Bay voters, including transportation, fire prevention, open space and energy.

Proposition 1 — Abortion rights — Yes

In response to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Proposition 1 would enshrine a right to an abortion and contraception in the state constitution.