PD Editorial: Proceed cautiously upgrading Santa Rosa’s Fremont Park

If Santa Rosa officials overhaul Fremont Park — and they should — it’s critical that they listen to the public. Every park is beloved, and a radical overhaul without public buy-in is a sure path to community opposition and hard feelings.

At less than 2 acres, Fremont Park is a pocket of green space just east of downtown. It’s surrounded by commercial development and a middle school.

But the neighborhood is changing. A multistory apartment building is going up across Fourth Street from the park. Future tenants surely will enjoy the chance to soak in some nature at the park, and kids who live there will have a place to play. A revitalized park could become a hub for neighbors and employees of nearby businesses.

So it’s a good time for an upgrade. The park’s most recent brush with infamy was as the site of a homeless camp that police eventually cleared.

Historic elements of the park present a conundrum for revitalization, though. A century-old fountain and pond are part of a formal English garden design. A variety of trees, most notably rows of yews, dominate part of the park. And a sculpture dedicated to cancer survivors erected in 2000 is beloved by many residents.

The four proposed master plans for the park mostly erase those historic components, and that is raising eyebrows as well as hackles.

Officials say that keeping the water features, for example, would be expensive. The decades have left their mark on them, and besides, there’s a drought on. Fair enough, but similar challenges haven’t prevented the city from working with the downtown district to raise money to reinstall the Ruth Asawa Fountain at Old Courthouse Square. Perhaps a similar approach is possible at Fremont Park.

The cancer survivor sculpture, meanwhile, needs a new prominent home if it doesn’t stay in Fremont Park.

The city has done a decent job of soliciting public input about its park plans. It is taking comments via an online survey at bit.ly/3MBrOaj and has extended the deadline until March 31. A community meeting to discuss the options is planned for April.

The survey isn’t perfect. It asks respondents to choose their favorite of the four published options. None of the four shows the cancer survivor statue or the fountain, and each includes a large outdoor play structure. Some people might prefer to keep the former and send kids to other nearby parks that already have play areas. They deserve to be heard as much as the people who support one of the four proposals.

The survey results should be viewed with some caution, too, because participants are self-selecting. This is not a randomized sampling of Santa Rosa public opinion. Nevertheless, it is the best gauge of public sentiment available at this point.

Whatever the city decides, it must plan for long-term upkeep of the park lest it spend $2.5 million on upgrades only to see them deteriorate quickly. Santa Rosa shouldn’t have to rely on the goodwill of volunteers to do the work. Veterans stepped up to restore and maintain a monument to war casualties in Sonoma County. There’s no obvious similar constituency for Fremont Park, but right now there are plenty of people interested in the park’s fate.

