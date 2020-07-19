PD Editorial: Protect journalists from police interference

Recent attacks against journalists covering public protests — by law enforcement, no less — seem incomprehensible. Press coverage is an essential aspect of a free republic, so important that the founders wrote freedom of the press into the Bill of Rights. Yet police have detained and even assaulted journalists who were simply doing their job.

The First Amendment should be all journalists need to ensure their rights, but recent events demonstrate that it isn’t always enough. State legal protection also is needed.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, has put forth reasonable legislation to preserve media access at demonstrations, including areas that law enforcement has closed to the public. Officers who violate the law would be guilty of a misdemeanor, as are nonjournalists who refuse to leave closed areas.

In announcing the legislation on Tuesday, McGuire referenced law enforcement officers interfering with journalists during anti-racism and anti-

police brutality protests that engulfed California and the country following the death of George Floyd in late May.

“Members of the press risk their personal health and safety each time they attend protests or rallies to get the public the information they need and deserve,” McGuire said in his statement. “Rubber bullets, tear gas and even detainment cannot be the new norm for an essential pillar of our nation’s democracy.”

California isn’t an outlier in this regard. Reporters and photographers elsewhere in the country also have been hit with tear gas or projectiles or otherwise hindered by police — apparently intentionally in some cases — despite identifying themselves as journalists.

As currently written, Senate Bill 629 reinforces that local and state law enforcement may bar the public from the immediate area around a command post or police line during a protest and may create rolling closures. However, law enforcement may not bar journalists from entering those areas or from covering the protest.

The legislation specifically states, “Any peace officer or other law enforcement officer who intentionally assaults, interferes with, or obstructs the duly authorized representative of any news service, online news service, newspaper, or radio or television station or network who is gathering, receiving, or processing information for communication to the public is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Society and lawyers struggle with who counts as a legitimate journalist, which too often leads to government officials finding ways to sideline the news media. The bill takes an important step by establishing a presumption that a person “who appears to be engaged in gathering, receiving, or processing information, who produces a business card, press badge, other similar credential, or who is carrying a recording device, including professional broadcasting equipment” is representing a media outlet. That’s pretty broad — do cellphones count as recording devices? — but perhaps necessarily so.

Many demonstrations, probably the vast majority, are peaceful. Yet we’ve all seen how some become volatile, with participants engaging in violence against police or others and damaging property. Journalists have a duty to document those events from all sides.

SB 629 is one step on a challenging road. The culture at some law enforcement agencies must change so that officers are trained and expected to respect the rights of journalists, even — and especially — in the heat of the moment.

