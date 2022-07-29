PD Editorial: Protect same-sex marriage against a renegade Supreme Court

The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act. In practical terms, it would do nothing. Same-sex and interracial marriage remain constitutional rights. In symbolic and legal terms, however, the act is profoundly important. Reluctant Senate Republicans should join Democrats to protect loving couples’ right to wed no matter their sex or race.

The risk is that an aggressive conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn precedents that protect same-sex and interracial marriage. In a concurrence to the court’s recent ruling striking down the 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas noted that the reasoning that overruled Roe v. Wade could be applied to decisions on same-sex marriage and some other rights.

Thomas wasn’t wrong. The majority’s reasoning does point in that direction, even if most of the justices don’t want to go there now. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz saying that those precedents are “clearly wrong” has only ratcheted up the anxiety for many couples in Sonoma County and across the country.

The Respect for Marriage Act would serve as a safety net. It would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, a 2006 law that is unconstitutional under current precedent. States would be required to recognize marriages conducted in other states regardless of the sex or race of the people involved. So would the federal government.

Then, if the Supreme Court were to reverse its decision on same-sex marriage, and some states callously chose not to perform same-sex weddings, they couldn’t ignore weddings that occur in California or elsewhere. A destination wedding might be a hassle, but at least people could still get married and enjoy all the privileges that come with that union, no matter where they live.

The Respect for Marriage Act sailed through the House with bipartisan support this month. But momentum has slowed in the Senate. Democrats are on board. California’s Dianne Feinstein is a co-sponsor of the bill. But until at least 10 Republicans say they will support the bill so that it can overcome a filibuster, it probably won’t get a vote. So far five have done so.

This shouldn’t be so hard.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of interracial marriage in 1967, and the nation hasn’t looked back. Today, more than 90% of Americans say they have no problem with it.

Same-sex marriage is trending the same way. The first legal same-sex marriage occurred almost 20 years ago in Massachusetts. Other states followed, and since 2015 it’s been a constitutional right. Today majorities of Americans across demographics and political inclinations support same-sex marriage.

In a June 1 Gallup poll, 71% of Americans said same-sex couple should be allowed to marry with the same rights as traditional marriages. That’s true for Democrats, Republicans, older Americans and younger Americans. Weekly churchgoers are the only holdout, though even among them support has reached 40%.

The Respect for Marriage Act isn’t a gotcha bill. There are no hidden agendas. It simply repeals an outdated, inoperative law and says that marriage transcends state borders. That’s it. Love conquers all. Surely at least 10 Republican senators agree.

