PD Editorial: Protect Sonoma County’s family photos

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

During pandemic lockdowns, many people spent time organizing family photos and records. They’d put off the task long enough.

The Sonoma County Library, whose archival collection holds the community’s family photos and records, has procrastinated, too. Those precious historical documents, some dating to before California statehood, aren’t well organized and are stuffed in the equivalent of the county’s attic.

“The archives are not in an ideal location,” said Ray Holley, the library’s communications manager. “The best part of the location is it’s free, lockable and the roof doesn’t leak.”

The site, a building at the Los Guilicos complex in the Sonoma Valley, is in a precarious location. Twice in the past few years, fire has come dangerously close to the building. In 2017, the Tubbs fire approached within 400 feet.

The community shouldn’t gamble its history on another wildfire season.

Less than 5% of the collection has been digitized. If disaster strikes, there’s no backup for the rest. What is available online offers a fascinating peek into Sonoma County’s history and worth checking out at digital.sonomalibrary.org. But as any historian will tell you, the original primary document always beats a scan.

The collection contains not just library holdings but also some county records and documents that can inform modern decisions. Have a long-simmering property dispute? You might find a map or meeting minutes that record an old deed restriction buried in the archives.

Locating such a record will be a challenge, though. Indexes are spread across spreadsheets and paper records pieced together over the years. It’s not at all user-friendly.

“The Sonoma County Library is committed to a long-term solution to make these materials safe and accessible, so we can all take advantage of these extraordinary resources,” Director Ann Hammond wrote in a recent letter to the editor.

A long-term solution isn’t enough. This is an imminent problem that demands short-term action, too.

The Library Commission last year planned to spend $137,000 to conduct an inventory in preparation for a potential move, but pandemic budget fears put that on hold. The inventory would have cataloged materials and identified fragile records that need special housing or storage. It also might find duplicate records that could be discarded to save space.

The commission was supposed to discuss restoring that funding at its meeting on Monday, but it didn’t make it onto the agenda. Instead, library officials say they’ll start an informal inventory in March and come back for a budget request later.

That’s not good enough. If the inventory must be done before a move, there’s little time to dawdle before the next fire season.

Could the records be secured somewhere else, so that they are safe before the inventory? Perhaps Sonoma State University or Santa Rosa Junior College could house the records in their state-of-the-art libraries, at least until a permanent county facility is ready.

This project shouldn’t fall solely on the Library Commission. The records in the archive have tremendous value to the entire community, and they span agencies and governments. Funding to inventory, digitize and move them somewhere safe should be a priority for all local governments and residents.

We are custodians holding that history in trust for the future. Let’s not risk another fire season.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.