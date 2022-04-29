PD Editorial: Public officials don’t deserve to be threatened

This week, attorneys for Sonoma County secured a restraining order against a local man who threatened Supervisor James Gore and his family at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. Alas, such behavior is symptomatic of the decline of civility in public life.

The man — we choose not to give him additional notoriety by naming him — reportedly said that he would stalk Gore and his family. He used profanity and asked Gore to come out and fight, even to bring a gun. “You better be ready,” he warned.

A restraining order makes perfect sense. The First Amendment’s free speech right does not protect credible threats of violence.

The man opposes local vaccine rules. That’s fine. That’s a public policy disagreement. The public comment section of the supervisors’ meeting is an appropriate time to argue for a position. It is not the time for belligerence and threats. No time is.

“Unfortunately, I’m used to having angst, vitriol and outrage be a part of my life, especially as chair of the Board of Supervisors,” Gore told a reporter.

Gore joins a long list of public officials who have experienced harassment in recent years. Disruptions at meetings and threats masquerading as political speech have become commonplace. Protesters too frequently ignore the bounds of common decency.

Being a supervisor or other public official is a job. The people who serve their communities in those positions know that they will take some heat at meetings and public events, but they deserve some peaceful downtime just like anyone else. They should be able to go home or out to dinner without belligerent protesters following.

A week ago, trucker convoys protested outside the homes of two state lawmakers who had introduced vaccine bills. That both bills had been withdrawn didn’t seem to matter. The protesters blasted their horns and shouted at the lawmakers who were spending time with their families.

Such boorish behavior is not exclusive to anti-vaccine conservatives. A few years ago, stories popped up often of liberals verbally accosting members of the Trump administration in shops, restaurants and at their homes. Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from Los Angeles, publicly encouraged them to continue hounding members of the administration. To her credit, Nancy Pelosi, then the House majority leader, repudiated Waters’ comments.

More recently, progressive activists followed Arizona Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema into a bathroom to berate her about policy decisions.

Passionate presentations at public meetings are part of the open democratic process. Threatening a county supervisor or chasing a senator into a bathroom is harassment or worse.

In this time of bitter partisanship, civility and the recognition of boundaries would go a long way toward bridging divides. That doesn’t mean we all have to like each other or that we can all get along, but surely most Americans can agree that some places, some times and some rhetoric are off limits from policy disputes.

We do not pine for some halcyon past full of comity that never existed. American history is replete with harsh political disputes and angry rhetoric. But America is at its best when people treat each other with respect and civility, especially when they disagree.

