PD Editorial: Public officials must lead by example

Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez feared for his reputation after police handed him a search warrant on Jan. 11 and seized his cellphones in front of two colleagues at City Hall.

“For God’s sake,” the first-term councilman wrote in an anguished email to then-Police Chief Ray Navarro, “I have been invited into our colleague’s homes, trust given, met their families, and the thought that they may see me in another light kills me, Chief.”

On Monday, after a monthslong legal battle with the city and the district attorney, The Press Democrat finally obtained a copy of the police affidavit explaining why they wanted Alvarez’s cellphones.

Alvarez, to his credit, supported release of the affidavit. However, in our view, he once again has reason to worry about his reputation.

Not because police presented any evidence that Alvarez committed a crime, but because they say he didn’t cooperate with investigators after witnessing a drive-by shooting on July 4, 2021.

A 35-year-old man died, and two teenagers were wounded, when a silver Honda Accord drove through a holiday block party on Beachwood Avenue in Roseland and opened fire. Someone at the party returned fire, striking a 29-year-old woman, who was critically wounded.

The case remains unsolved.

In the search warrant affidavit, police said five weeks passed before Alvarez spoke with a detective. The investigator believed Alvarez was “attempting to avoid providing a formal statement.”

When they spoke, the affidavit says, Alvarez told police he saw people in the Honda and people shooting at the car but couldn’t identify them. He urged police to focus on the aggressors, saying those who shot back acted in self-defense — while seemingly ignoring that a bystander was caught in the crossfire.

Asked if he knew more than was telling investigators, Alvarez replied, “Yes, sir,” according to the affidavit.

After the affidavit was unsealed, Alvarez told Staff Writer Andrew Graham: “I didn’t sign up (for elected office) to be a cop, I signed up to improve people’s lives.”

If in fact Alvarez has information about the shooting, he didn’t live up to his own standard. As a neighbor, he has a moral, if not a legal obligation to the victims, their families and the other residents of Beachwood Drive. Police rely on witnesses to help them hold criminals accountable.

As a public official, Alvarez needs to lead by example.

The seizure of his phones was unrelated to the Fourth of July shooting, stemming instead from a Sept. 25, 2021, slaying outside the Whiskey Tip. Alvarez left the Sebastopol Road bar shortly before the shooting. He told police the victim had been arrested on suspicion of robbing a marijuana dispensary owned by the councilman. The affidavit cites an anonymous letter received by police a month later that describes the same robbery.

Alvarez isn’t a suspect in the shooting and accused police of “a vendetta.” If investigators used the anonymous letter to make an example of Alvarez, they abused their authority. Moreover, nothing relating to the search was presented during recent court proceedings for two men actually charged with the Whiskey Tip killing.

But the affidavit is now public, and Alvarez might get some pointed questions from his constituents about his commitment to their safety.

