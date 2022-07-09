PD Editorial: Put ‘affordable’ back in housing

Let’s make a list of oxymorons — sweet sorrow, deafening silence, live on tape, jumbo shrimp, charm offensive. How about affordable housing?

Here in Sonoma County, building homes for low and moderate-income residents can cost as much as $700,000 a unit, The Press Democrat’s Ethan Varian reported. That is approximately 80% of the $865,000 median sales price for single-family homes in Sonoma County.

Subsidized housing can be even more expensive in nearby counties. The Los Angeles Times identified seven developments in four Bay Area counties that will exceed $1 million for each unit. The costliest example: a 69-unit San Francisco Housing Authority project is running $1.2 million per apartment.

As the cost climbs, developments shrink. And fewer new units leave more people struggling to find housing they can afford.

Bay Area real estate prices set a high floor on housing for every income level. Meanwhile, costs for labor and materials started climbing after the 2017 wildfires and have soared during the pandemic. These are harsh economic realities for all builders, as are planning and zoning regulations and NIMBY opposition.

However, news reports, academic studies and grand jury investigations have identified variables within the control of state and local governments that are driving up the cost of affordable housing development.

These projects typically rely on direct government financing or transferrable tax credits to keep rent below market rate. But the qualification process can be torturous, and money can come with strings attached.

For example, affordable housing developers are often required to pay union-scale wages, meet more stringent environmental standards and provide more parking than market-rate builders. One of the million-dollar-a-unit projects identified by the Los Angeles Times will have a two-level underground garage and is being built to the highest level of environmental certification by the U.S. Green Building Council — far beyond anything required by law.

These kinds of add-on optional expenses can necessitate additional financing, and that in turn pushes development costs higher still.

To get through the hoops, many developers hire consultants specializing in affordable housing, adding yet another layer of extra cost. According to a 2018 study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, about $1 of every $7 spent on affordable housing in California goes to consulting fees and other administrative costs.

Some projects collapse under the weight of mandated expenses and bureaucratic delays, and it is likely that even more will get dragged down if ancillary building costs cannot be brought back to earth.

In its annual report, Sonoma County’s civil grand jury recommended that the county and all nine local cities streamline and standardize their procedures, from preliminary reviews right through the permitting process.

Other grand jury recommendations include lowering fees, proactively identifying potential locations for affordable housing and removing obstacles to nontraditional housing options, such as tiny homes and factory-built housing.

All of these are good ideas.

There also are steps state government could take, such as consolidation of the five agencies now financing affordable housing. A one-stop shop would save time and money.

People ask whether new housing is needed in Sonoma County, citing the drought and a recent decline in population. The answer is yes. Many people are doubling and tripling up in homes and apartments meant for single families, some are homeless only because they can’t afford rent and security deposits, and others are forced to commute long distances to work. They need affordable places they can call home. Step one is controlling runaway costs.

