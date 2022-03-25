PD Editorial: Put affordable housing on the state’s surplus land

Clearlake, a small city about 36 miles north of Santa Rosa as the crow flies, is a beautiful locale set against the backdrop of clear water and rugged mountains. It isn’t a massive tourist destination, though. Rather, it’s home to many people of modest means, and many of them struggle to find an affordable place to live.

That could change, at least for a few dozen families. An affordable housing project called Clearlake Village is under development. It’s planned to open in 2024 with 80 units. That someone is building affordable housing at all makes the project unusual in California these days. Clearlake Village is more than unusual, though. It’s a rare instance of affordable housing going up on surplus public land.

A recent report by the state auditor found that although Gov. Gavin Newsom directed agencies to prioritize using surplus land for affordable housing, agencies are dragging their feet on doing it.

California has an affordable housing crisis. More than 1 million low-income residents lack access to affordable housing, and the state isn’t building units fast enough to close the deficit.

Lawmakers and the governor have proposed myriad solutions to encourage developers and communities to pursue affordable housing projects. They’ve preempted local single-family zoning regulations, for example, and money is available to subsidize projects. The trick still is to convince developers that there’s profit to be made in affordable housing.

But what if developers could get a sweet deal on some land, one of the biggest expenses in any housing project?

That was the idea behind a 2009 state law that set a preference for selling or leasing surplus land to support affordable housing. If it’s state-owned land, and the state wants to encourage development of affordable housing, it could sell or lease the land at a discount for the right projects.

It just hasn’t happened much. The Department of General Services oversees disposition of state property. From 2010 to 2020, DGS sold, leased or transferred only seven properties for affordable housing.

In 2019, Newsom issued an executive order to jumpstart the program. He told DGS to complete a comprehensive inventory of all state-owned land and to identify all the parcels suitable for development of affordable housing and start issuing long-term leases. The department found 92 such properties in 28 counties that could host tens of thousands affordable housing units.

Through March, however, DGS has made only 19 of them available. The department intends to roll out the rest over time, but it estimates that will take seven years.

That’s unacceptable. This is land that the state no longer needs. It could be left over from a transportation project or an old office site. Now it sits unused when it could become homes to Californians desperately in need of an affordable home. They shouldn’t have to wait seven years or more.

The state auditor recommends speeding things up by hiring another person to help implement the program. That could shave two years off the rollout. The auditor also suggests that the Department of General Services review the inventory every four years to identify new surplus property and that the Legislature pass laws to ensure that agencies comply with the executive order to transform fallow land into useful housing.

Those shouldn’t be hard or controversial recommendations, but their effects could be profound for thousands of low-income Californians.

