PD Editorial: Put body cameras on CHP officers

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Communities in California and across the nation ask law enforcement officers to wear body cameras. Those cameras have demonstrated their usefulness time and again, exonerating the innocent and holding the guilty accountable. Despite that success, the California Highway Patrol still has not widely deployed body cameras. That needs to change, and it will require legislative intervention.

CHP is one of the largest police forces in California with more than 7,500 uniformed officers and a $2.8 billion budget. Yet, as reported by CalMatters, only 237 officers (3%) have body cameras. All of them are in the Oakland and Stockton areas.

Those few officers wear cameras because the Legislature approved and funded a CHP pilot program in 2015. Lawmakers never returned to it, and the pilot never expanded.

CHP has focused on installing dashcams, which are great for their intended purpose. But CHP officers do a lot more than pull people over on the highway. They investigate crimes, protect the governor, respond to shootings, manage protests at the state Capitol and so on. There are plenty of interactions with the public that should be recorded that don’t involve driving.

Legislators should push CHP into modern law enforcement accountability. Deploying body cameras to every officer and installing the technology to manage the recordings will cost millions. Fortunately, the state is flush with cash right now. Because CHP is so late to the game it doesn’t have to reinvent systems. It only needs to copy what other law enforcement departments have done cost effectively.

Police body cameras protect both the public and officers.

For the public, footage provides accountability and transparency. When the rare officer steps over the line and abuses power, it is documented. That officer then can face consequences. The public grants tremendous powers to law enforcement, and in return law enforcement must be held to the highest standards.

The cause of justice benefits from body cameras that capture critical evidence for prosecutors. A video of someone committing a crime can speak more powerfully to a jury than just the testimony of an officer who was responding to a complex situation and might miss some details.

Meanwhile, officers who are doing their jobs responsibly can benefit from a recording. It is much easier to dismiss a false accusation of wrongful use of force or other abuse when the proof is right there for all to see.

Santa Rosa has had great success since deploying body cameras — some technical and procedural details aside. During the 2017 wildfires, cameras documented how officers helped evacuate neighborhoods and are a trove of information to improve evacuation procedures in the future. The number of complaints against officers has declined since the introduction of the cameras, and the complaints that are made are resolved more quickly so that officers and their accusers don’t have alleged misconduct hanging over them.

It’s hard to find anyone opposed to body cameras these days, except for a few old-school members of law enforcement resistant to change and accountability. Body cameras are proven technology that makes everyone safer. Lawmakers should direct CHP to use them broadly and provide the funding to make it happen.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.