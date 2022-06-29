PD Editorial: Put the new federal health research agency in California

A new federal agency that will focus on developing advanced health care research and technology needs a home. There’s no better place for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health than California.

The ARPA-H passed Congress in response to President Joe Biden’s desire for a dedicated agency that would bring together brilliant researchers. It would have a broad mandate to take risks and pursue hypotheses that might come up empty but also might generate the next critical breakthrough to cure diseases and prolong lives.

The idea is modeled on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. DARPA discoveries led to the internet and GPS, to name but two transformational inventions. Who knows what transformational health discoveries ARPA-H researchers might make?

There’s a kerfuffle over how ARPA-H will fit into the federal organizational chart. Originally it was supposed to fall under the National Institutes of Health, but a bill that has passed the House with bipartisan support would spin it off into its own entity within the Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s a smart move. Keith Yamamoto, vice chancellor for science policy and strategy at UC San Francisco, highlighted the advantages at a recent House hearing. “The mission and goals of ARPA-H are different. NIH is a masterful agency at discovery of new knowledge but does not actually extend to being able to develop applications for that new knowledge,” Yamamoto said.

Bureaucratic hierarchies aside, the question remains where ARPA-H’s headquarters will be. With $1 billion worth of initial seed money to set the agency up and potentially billions more every year, states are lining up to land the agency. Reportedly, Ohio, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Massachusetts are all making pitches. Georgia, for what it’s worth, is already home to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California also reportedly wants ARPA-H. Sonoma County would be nice but isn’t likely. The health impacts of wine might be a fruitful, popular topic for a lot of researchers, but it’s not enough to sustain an agency.

Realistically, Southern California and the Bay Area are the state’s contenders. The latter makes more sense with two top-10 research medical schools in Stanford and UC San Francisco. The fact that UCLA and UC San Diego are in the top 20 bolsters the case for the state as a whole, but their lower rankings don’t beat out the Bay Area.

The Bay Area’s tech industry would provide research synergies, too. Cutting-edge technologies like nanobots and telemedicine could flourish here in public-private partnership.

There’s also an indirect reason to look favorably on the West Coast. Most of the federal government is thousands of miles away. Given the nation’s history and the fact that the Capitol is on the East Coast, it’s not surprising that almost all federal agencies are headquartered up and down the Atlantic. Put the new agency on the Pacific coast.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was California’s attorney general before Biden appointed him to his current post. That could give the state an inside track on scoring the ARPA-H headquarters.

But this shouldn’t be a political decision. HHS should choose the place where researchers will find the most fertile environment to pursue incredible health care breakthroughs. It’s in California.

