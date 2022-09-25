PD Editorial: Quarter-cent tax buys a lot of public safety

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In 2004, Santa Rosa voters taxed themselves to fortify public safety.

The quarter-cent sales tax now generates $10 million annually, with 80% of the money earmarked for police and fire protection and the other 20% dedicated to violence prevention efforts.

For the current fiscal year, that pencils out to 26 police and fire personnel, plus public funding for an assortment of programs that keep kids in school and out of trouble.

The cost to taxpayers: 25 cents on a $100 purchase.

That’s a pretty good return on investment.

However, the tax is scheduled to expire in 2025. Santa Rosa voters can renew the tax for 20 years by passing Measure H on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Approval requires a two-thirds majority.

Two years ago, Santa Rosa voters approved consolidation and extension of two other local sales taxes that help fund general government operations. At that time, we concluded city officials hadn’t looked hard enough at cost-saving alternatives and urged voters to say no.

This time, we’re confident the tax renewal is justified.

As in 2004, the city is experiencing an uptick in crime. There were nine homicides in the first eight months of this year, compared to six in all of 2021. Sideshows are a continual nuisance, and officers are seizing an alarming number of ghost guns. With the 2017 annexation of Roseland and other southwest neighborhoods, Santa Rosa police are patrolling more territory and protecting a larger population.

The extra quarter-cent pays for 16 officers, crime scene technicians and other personnel who help the Police Department meet the public safety needs of a city of 180,000 people without giving up community-oriented services, such as the downtown enforcement team.

Santa Rosa is still recovering from the 2017 firestorm while applying lessons learned since that disaster to make residents less vulnerable in the future. Much of that revolves around the Fire Department.

The sales tax pays for 10 firefighters, Mayor Chris Rogers told the editorial board, and helped fund relocation of the Fountaingrove fire station, which burned in the Tubbs Fire, to a more strategic location. Rogers said tax renewal could expedite a Hearn Avenue station to better serve the southwest area and a station in the Skyhawk neighborhood in Rincon Valley, where about 15 homes burned in the Glass Fire in 2020.

Back in 2004, the City Council recognized that an investment in crime prevention would pay dividends down the line. To that end, sales tax money goes to a Boys & Girls Club program at Juvenile Hall that has reduced recidivism rates. Other beneficiaries include early childhood education, outdoor education, sports clinics and after-school programs at seven local schools.

Looking ahead, money from Measure H could benefit InResponse, a new city program that dispatches social workers and paramedics on some calls that used to be handled by police.

Yes, sales taxes are regressive, but cities have few alternative sources of revenue, and California’s exemptions for groceries and prescription medicine ease the burden on less-affluent residents.

Moreover, anyone making a purchase in Santa Rosa contributes toward public safety programs, just as local first responders aid anyone in need, whether they live in Santa Rosa or not.

Few shoppers will notice a quarter-cent reduction in the sales tax. But it would be hard to miss the loss of police officers, firefighters and youth-oriented crime prevention efforts supported by that quarter-cent. The Press Democrat recommends a yes vote on Measure H.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.