PD Editorial: Quick takes and postscripts

Filling Santa Rosa school board vacancy

When Santa Rosa School Board member Lori Fong stepped down to become interim principal at Montgomery High, we urged her former colleagues to call a special election to fill the vacancy, noting heightened public interest following a fatal stabbing at Montgomery. Moreover, three of the six remaining school board members have never faced a contested election. Nevertheless, the board plans to choose Fong’s replacement without a special election. Stephanie Manieri, the board’s president, says that’s consistent with board bylaws — although state law allows for an election. Superintendent Anna Trunnel added that a special election costs money. True, but democracy is worth an investment. We hope the board will reconsider, but potential board members need to know Thursday is the deadline to apply for an appointment. Manieri said the board plans to choose Fong’s replacement at a May 10 meeting.

KEITH SRAKOCIC / Associated Press

Free electronic tax filing is long overdue

For most of the country, Tuesday is tax day, and more than a quarter of Americans typically wait until the last minute to file. Sonoma County residents get an extra six months to file because of a presidential disaster declaration tied to winter storms. Whether you file now or later, Americans are still waiting for a free government-operated electronic tax return system. We first wrote about this a decade ago. Back then, the idea was stalled amid lobbying by tax preparation companies. And now? The idea is stalled amid lobbying by the same companies. Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, has spent $25.6 million since 2006 on lobbying, according to the Associated Press, and H&R Block about $9.6 million. But there is a glimmer of hope: Congress ordered the IRS to study how it might implement a free electronic filing program. The first in a series of reports is due next month. Pardon us for a cynical question, but would anyone be surprised if the IRS wants an extension?

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a wholesale water rate increase. (Shutterstock)

The case for raising wholesale water rates

Sonoma County supervisors are set to vote Tuesday on a 10% increase in wholesale water rates. This is what Sonoma Water charges for water delivered to Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and other cities and water districts serving about 600,000 people in Sonoma and Marin counties. The proposed rate is $0.004 cents per gallon — less than half-a-penny per gallon of tap water. If retailers pass on the entire increase, Sonoma Water estimates it will add $2 to $4 to monthly bills. Let’s put that in context. A 16-ounce bottle of water purchased for $1 at the supermarket or from a vending machine costs the equivalent of $8 per gallon. That’s more than 16 times the wholesale cost of tap water in Sonoma County, and at least double the estimated monthly increase in retail water bills. That’s a bargain. But ratepayers are entitled to ask what they get for their money. A report from Sonoma Water cites ongoing maintenance and operations of the delivery system as well as retrofitting at Warm Springs Dam and rehabilitation of groundwater wells in the Santa Rosa Plain to boost water supply reliability during droughts. That’s a pretty good return on an investment of half-a-penny per gallon.

