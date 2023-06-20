PD Editorial: Quick takes and postscripts

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A hero’s welcome for Brett Crozier

The word “hero” can get tossed around pretty carelessly, but hero is an apt description for Brett Crozier, the Navy skipper who sacrificed his own career to safeguard the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during an outbreak of COVID aboard the aircraft carrier in April 2020. Sailors live in tight quarters where an airborne disease like COVID can spread quickly, but higher-ups in the Navy didn’t act on Crozier’s requests for help until one of his emails became public. “We are not at war,” he wrote. “Sailors do not need to die.”

Only then did the Navy rent rooms in Guam to isolate sailors who had been infected or exposed. Instead of being commended for protecting his crew, Crozier was relieved of his command, and he eventually retired, depriving the Navy of a proven leader. Crozier got the hero’s welcome he deserved Friday at his alma mater, Santa Rosa High School, where he spoke about his experience and his newly published memoir, “Surf When You Can: Lessons in Life, Loyalty, and Leadership from a Maverick Navy Captain.”

Bravo Zulu, Capt. Crozier.

A step backward on police reform

California is a leader on police reform, enacting laws to expand oversight and transparency as well as a mechanism to prevent officers fired for excessive use of force or dishonesty from simply moving to another agency. There also are local oversight efforts, including Sonoma County’s Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach and police auditor programs in Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

So it was beyond disappointing to learn that Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to waive transparency rules under the guise of balancing the state budget. Opponents include the mayor of Antioch, a city in the East Bay where text messages revealed that police routinely used racial slurs and bragged about fabricating evidence and beating suspects. There is no significant expense in releasing the results of investigations. There’s an incalculable cost for hiding misconduct.

A new name for Roseland’s main street?

Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez recently posed a question on Facebook: Why is the main street through Roseland called Sebastopol Road? “Sebastopol doesn’t describe us,” he wrote. “No disrespect to our Sebastopolian Brothers and Sisters, but their story doesn’t describe us.” Alvarez asked whether Sebastopol Road should be renamed Roseland Boulevard, perhaps with decorative arches or a welcome message painted on the Highway 12 overpass. He credited the idea to Terry Hilton, a longtime southwest Santa Rosa booster, and emphasized in his Facebook post and subsequent messages that he hasn’t made any formal proposal.

There are obvious complications, including public expenditures for new street signs and costs for residents and businesses to notify people of new addresses and change stationery and signs. There also may be confusion with Roseland Avenue, a short street that intersects with Sebastopol Road. But Alvarez’s idea received a large and mostly positive response on Facebook. What do you think? Let us know at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

