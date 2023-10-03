PD Editorial: Quick takes and postscripts

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Heading off a government shutdown

Good morning, it is Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, federal agencies are open, civil servants and members of the armed services are getting paid, and the Blue Angels won’t be grounded during Fleet Week. All of those were in doubt 72 hours ago. Much of the credit for avoiding a costly government shutdown goes to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Bakerfield Republican who concluded that it was better to compromise with Democrats than capitulate to the right flank of his own party. McCarthy’s decision to reach across the aisle produced a bipartisan vote, though it may cost him his leadership post. Moreover, the nation could be back on the brink of a government shutdown just in time for Thanksgiving. Or maybe this compromise sets the stage for another one. In poll after poll, most Americans say they want their leaders to work out their differences. Plenty of editorials in this paper have said the same thing. So kudos to McCarthy for putting the country first.

Starry nights for the coast

About 18 months ago, we highlighted an effort to designate the area in and around Point Reyes National Seashore as an International Dark Sky Reserve (“Bring the stars back to Point Reyes,” editorial, March 4, 2022). The goal is to ensure that stargazers have a place in the Bay Area where they can see the wonders of the night sky — stars, planets, meteors, even the milky way — unobstructed by artificial light. A study released this year, based on observations from around the world, found the number of visible stars is decreasing about 10% annually because of increasing use of artificial light. DarkSky West Marin, an organization founded in 2021, will soon apply for a formal designation covering Point Reyes and nearby communities, including Dillon Beach, Tomales and Valley Ford. If the application, which requires modest county-imposed limits on exterior light, is approved, it will be the first in Northern California. Let there be dark.

A newspaper week salute to readers

Regular readers know that a federal judge ordered the owner of 14 Subway sandwich shops to pay nearly $1 million in back pay and fines and to sell or close the businesses to settle allegations of wage theft and other labor violations. The investigation grew out of watchdog reporting by The Press Democrat’s Phil Barber and the perseverance of some Petaluma teenagers. This kind of journalism, as readers generously point out, underscores the importance of local newspapers. We agree, which is why we chose Barber’s outstanding work to highlight National Newspaper Week.

More than 2,500 newspapers have closed since 2005, creating news deserts across the country — places where research shows voter participation declines and corruption rises. Here in the North Bay, we’re lucky to have more than a dozen daily and weekly papers covering the news. The Press Democrat has been reporting on Sonoma County since 1857, and we’re confident we will remain the best place to look for timely and authoritative North Bay news. That’s a tribute to our loyal advertisers and subscribers. During this week commemorating a free press, allow us to thank you for letting us be the eyes and ears of our community.

