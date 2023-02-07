PD Editorial: Quick Takes and Postscripts

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Trying again on gun safety

Give Rep. Mike Thompson credit for persistence. Since the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in 2012, in which 20 first-graders and six adults were shot to death, the St. Helena Democrat has worked to require background checks prior to all firearms sales. Thompson’s proposals cleared the House twice before stalling in the Senate. He announced his latest effort last week, joined by GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Background checks won’t stop every shooting any more than speed limits keep every driver from speeding. Neither will they prevent law-abiding citizens from obtaining firearms. California requires background checks, and a 1993 federal law that requires them on most sales has prevented 4 million prohibited buyers from obtaining firearms. Thompson’s bill would close a loophole for private sales and gun shows. Keeping guns away from felons, mentally ill people, and others prohibited from having them will save lives. It’s long past time for Congress to pass this bill.

Putting hate speech in the trash

If, as Staff Writer Phil Barber was told, John Minadeo II has moved to Florida, his antisemitic hatemongering will not be missed in Sonoma County. Moreover, police in the Sunshine State may have come up with a creative response to the hate-filled propaganda created and distributed by a fringe group led by Minadeo and, at least until recently, based in Petaluma.

While First Amendment free speech rights protect hate speech, police in Palm Beach recently cited Minadeo and four other men for littering after they were caught tossing weighted baggies containing antisemitic flyers. It is, after all, trash. Regrettably, the maximum fine is just $163 — even for repeat offenses.

Perhaps Florida lawmakers can take a break from micromanaging school curricula to make serial littering a little more painful, especially if Minadeo, as two people told Barber, has relocated to Florida. Perhaps the spotlight got too bright here. Well, we’re sure his hateful tropes will be just as unwelcome in Florida as they are in California and other states where they have turned up.

Fixing a flawed cannabis law

California legislators devote a lot more time to passing laws — almost 1,000 of them last year — than oversight. But lawmakers recently announced plans for a series of committee hearings exploring what’s wrong with the state’s cannabis law. That’s a subject that could keep them busy for quite a while.

The catalyst for the hearings is a series of investigative reports in the Los Angeles Times that revealed exploitation of workers, unreported deaths, government corruption and other abuses in the six years since voters legalized recreational use of marijuana. As we noted in a recent editorial, legalization hasn’t reduced the amount of illegal cultivation and related environmental damage. Neither has it delivered promised tax revenue, and recent robberies in Santa Rosa are testament to a thriving black market.

No one expects California to reverse course on legalization, but the shortcomings of Proposition 64 are increasingly obvious. The hearings are expected to begin in the spring. Lawmakers should reach out to all the stakeholders, including growers, sellers and law enforcement, and shouldn’t hesitate to present voters with a complete overhaul to better everyone.

