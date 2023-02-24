PD Editorial: Racial disparities in policing are a persistent problem

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California’s annual report on racial disparities in policing once again shows that officers are more likely to pull over a person of color — at least Black and Hispanic ones — than other Californians. As this and similar data accumulate, communities must engage in a robust conversation about root causes followed by action to address them.

The California attorney general’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board released the new report which reflects data from 2021.

In Santa Rosa, Black people were only 2.3% of the city’s population but accounted for 7.2% of police stops. Similarly, Hispanic people were 29% of the population but 37% of stops. Police stopped white and Asian people at rates less than their share of the population.

Such disparities are neither new nor unique to Santa Rosa. The state has been collecting data for a few years now, and little has changed. Blacks and Latinos are more likely to be pulled over in the North Bay and statewide.

It may be tempting to just call this out as racism, but that’s an oversimplification.

Good data is the first step toward sorting out the true extent of racial profiling and determining how to address it. Local law enforcement agencies were among some of the first to start reporting race data for stops, so many North Bay communities are fortunate to be ahead of the curve on data collection.

Good data does not exist in a vacuum, though. Context matters, too. For example, a Santa Rosa police sergeant told The Press Democrat that a disproportionate number of Latino people, many of whom come from out of town, are stopped at sideshows. If a disproportionate number of attendees at those unsanctioned gatherings for car stunts are Latino, that might skew the numbers. That doesn’t mean police should stop targeting those dangerous and disruptive events in an effort to reduce disparities.

Nevertheless, persistent, widespread racial disparities point to the need to identify and correct underlying challenges, whether they are societal or institutional in law enforcement. Waiting for more data is not an excuse for inaction.

It's too bad that the data necessarily lags by more than a year. We will be curious to see if disparities narrow in the wake of the racial justice movement that was underway in 2021.

Police stops take a toll on the mental and physical health of Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and other marginalized groups. The state report cites a growing body of research that finds “the types of contact and frequency of involuntary contacts with law enforcement may have a harmful impact on the stopped individual, triggering stress responses and depressive symptoms, anxiety, and other related negative mental health impacts.”

One measure that could be implemented quickly is ending pretext stops. Those occur when an officer stops someone based on a trivial infraction like having a broken taillight as an excuse to question the driver and potentially search the vehicle. In December, the state Committee on Revision of the Penal Code recommended changing the rules for pretext stops. There’s at least one bill (Senate Bill 50) kicking around the Legislature to do so.

There’s no shortage of other ideas, from training to radically restructuring law enforcement. However communities proceed, they’ll have the data to make informed decisions.

