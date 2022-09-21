PD Editorial: Read a challenging book instead of banning it

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

This is Banned Books Week, and censorious instincts are on the rise in America. Political, moral and social activists have stepped up their efforts to silence ideas they dislike. They’ve even reached Sonoma County.

In June, someone checked out every book in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library’s Pride Month display. A national conservative political advocacy group had been encouraging that sort of guerrilla censorship to keep the books from being displayed and available to other patrons.

Book bans in schools and public libraries have become a go-to strategy for conservative activists. In 2020, the American Library Association, which organizes Banned Books Week annually, tracked 156 attempts to remove books from library shelves nationwide. In 2021, that skyrocketed to 730. Thousands more bans have been sought in public schools across the country.

In decades past, books like “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “The Great Gatsby” and “The Color Purple” came under attack. The library association reports that in 2021, nine of the top 10 dealt with LGBTQ+ issues and sexuality. Books with nonwhite protagonists or strong secondary characters also are frequent targets.

Positively affirming anything other than a white, male-female sexuality received at birth offends some vocal conservatives. They yell at public meetings, they try to elect school board and library board members who share their views, and they try to ban books.

Book banning is a trope in popular culture. Want to show that a group is evil or intolerant in a film? A quick shot of them burning books will do the trick. Bonus points if children throw the books on the fire.

Literal book burning is rare today. Instead, people show up at libraries and school boards. They demand that books be taken from the shelves. Often it’s in the name of protecting children from some perceived dangerous idea.

And that’s the important thing to recognize. Book bans aren’t really about books; they are about ideas — ideas that people dislike, disagree with, and believe no one should think.

Many conservative book banners reply that liberals seek to ban books, too. They point to Amazon refusing to sell books critical of LGBTQ+ issues and hundreds of academics and authors signing an open letter urging publishers not to sign any member of the Trump administration to a book deal.

Those are troubling book-banning instincts, to be sure, but they’re not the same. They involve private companies making business decisions. Amazon can choose what books it sells.

Libraries and public schools are public institutions, accountable to the community and the First Amendment. They are institutions where more books and more ideas create a robust forum in which to share knowledge and wisdom. Banning books diminishes that.

Indeed, the transgender-critical book “When Harry Became Sally” might not be for sale on Amazon, but it’s available at Sonoma County libraries in print, e-book and audiobook, including at the Rohnert Park-Cotati branch. None of the eight print copies systemwide are currently checked out.

Banning books is the inferior solution of the weak who fear that they cannot convince other people to think their way with reason and better ideas. This Banned Books Week, visit your local library — or its website — and check out a book that challenges the way you think.

