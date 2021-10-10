PD Editorial: Refine Santa Rosa’s short-term rental rules

A boom in short-term rentals in Santa Rosa over the past decade has generated new business and tourism revenue for the city. But unruly guests at some of those properties cause disruptions that officials need to address swiftly. New draft rules up for review by the City Council on Tuesday are a step in the right direction, but they need some refinement.

In response to complaints from neighborhoods, city planners have drafted an urgency ordinance to accelerate greater regulation of short-term rentals booked through popular websites such as Airbnb and VRBO. Many of the stakeholders in this debate — the rental property owners and their neighbors — aren’t happy with various elements of the plan, but as city planner Shari Meads says, “We’re trying to make everybody happy, which is probably impossible here.”

Crafting a good compromise is certainly realistic, and the draft ordinance includes components grounded in existing city policy. Under the plan, property owners would have to obtain a “short-term rental permit” that would enable the city to better monitor rentals. Now, the city isn’t tracking them well and is losing revenue. A consultant told officials earlier this year that it appears the city is losing out on as much as $1.2 million in lodging taxes and business fees.

To address neighborhood complaints about loud parties, the ordinance would limit the number of guests to 10 per property, with four additional daytime guests allowed on-site between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. The rules also would set quiet hours from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and require property owners to have a contact available 24 hours, seven days a week.

Some property owners are objecting to parts of the plan, including a requirement that they resolve any issues within 45 minutes. They are right that that won’t be feasible in some circumstances. Instead, the city should impose a nuisance restriction on repeat offenders and require them to address complaints promptly or lose their permit. The city has a “social host” ordinance that holds parents liable if they serve alcohol to underage guests, so there is precedent for cracking down on problem parties.

Rental companies such as Airbnb and VRBO also have an obligation to resolve disputes and weed out repeat offenders among guests and renters. Other localities in California and around the country have successful regulations that could serve as models for fine-tuning the Santa Rosa plan to serve neighbors and respect property owners’ rights. For example, Sonoma County and some cities in the region have regulations to protect neighborhoods. Santa Rosa doesn’t want to stifle an important component of its tourism economy.

Santa Rosa officials solicited comments from stakeholders this summer on how to address rental complaints, and 2,369 responded to an online survey. That was a solid basis for drafting the ordinance, but there’s still time for all sides in the debate to present their views prior to Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Moreover, city officials describe the ordinance as a first step toward adopting permanent regulations for vacation rentals, which will include additional opportunities for public input.

Greater regulation is clearly needed. Property owners should be able to bring in guests to enjoy our community, but their neighbors shouldn’t be forced to sacrifice enjoyment of their own homes and neighborhoods in the process.

