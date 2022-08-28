PD Editorial: Release the full video record in deputy shooting

On a Sunday afternoon, 16 days after a Sonoma County deputy shot and killed a man holding a rock and two hand tools, a video appeared without advance notice on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The 11-minute, 37-second video, featuring photos, narrative slides and excerpts from 911 calls and body-worn cameras, almost certainly will shape public perceptions of David Pelaez-Chavez, who is accused of throwing a rock through the window of a Knights Valley home and absconding first with a pickup and then an all-terrain vehicle.

When deputies catch up with Pelaez-Chavez in remote and rugged terrain, he seems agitated, runs away, does not obey commands in English or Spanish, then picks up a rock before Deputy Michael Dietrick shoots him three times from a distance of 10 to 15 feet.

Yet the video is an abridged account and does not reflect any official findings. Indeed, as the final frame notes, the July 29 shooting is still under investigation.

The district attorney must determine whether the shooting was legally justified, the sheriff will decide if Dietrick followed department policy, and the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach will assess the sheriff’s internal inquiry.

All of that could take a year or more, allowing a narrative like the one posted by the Sheriff’s Office to frame the story when the public is most focused on it. The video, produced by a Vacaville public relations firm, uses ostensibly public records that are being withheld from The Press Democrat and the rest of the public — and may or may not shed additional light on the incident.

Videos like this have become increasingly common since state lawmakers extended the California Public Records Act in 2019 to police video of officer-involved shootings and other critical incidents.

The Washington Post has cataloged more than 5,000 fatal shootings by on-duty police officers in the United States since 2015. These cases inevitably generate questions about the use of deadly force and concerns about how thoroughly law enforcement officers investigate one another.

California lawmakers added an element of transparency to these fraught cases by directing law enforcement agencies to release body-camera video within 45 days. The idea is that when people see for themselves, they may have more confidence in investigators’ conclusions.

However, instead of simply releasing video as the law envisioned, police and sheriff departments are posting what amount to video press releases. The videos often use computer graphics and commentary from ranking officers alongside excerpts from 911 tapes and body-camera video.

For example, the Knights Valley incident unfolded over 2½ hours, but only about six minutes of body-worn camera footage is included in the video.

Critical Incident Videos, the Vacaville firm that works with the Sonoma County sheriff and about 100 other California law enforcement agencies, advertises that it can turn around a video in three to 10 business days after an officer-involved shooting. To meet its mark, the company is given immediate access to public records. Everyone else must wait up to 45 days for the same material.

Officials say they need that time to redact private information. But limiting access to an allied company violates at least the spirit, if not the letter, of the California Public Records Act. And selectively using public records to control the flow of information is the antithesis of transparency. Release the full Knights Valley video.

