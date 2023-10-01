PD Editorial: Remembering Polly Klaas, 30 years later

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Thirty years ago, on a sunny fall Sunday, 600 people fanned out across Petaluma, searching for Polly Klaas.

Most of them didn’t know Polly, a curly haired 12-year-old who had been abducted at knifepoint from a slumber party in her Petaluma home less than 40 hours earlier.

They searched through neighborhoods, along the railroad tracks, in creek beds and on ranchland as much as 5 miles from the Wickersham Park bungalow where she lived with her mother and sisters.

The rapid mobilization, facilitated by a local print shop owner who churned out 100,000 flyers on the first day, reflected Petaluma’s deeply rooted community values — and one of the worst nightmares any parent can imagine.

Kidnappings by strangers are mercifully rare.

While hundreds of thousands of juveniles are reported missing every year, the vast majority are runaways or parental abductions related to a custody dispute. On average, the FBI says, fewer than 350 people under the age of 21 have been abducted by strangers in the United States annually since 2010.

But statistics are just entries in a spreadsheet. Polly was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a young girl beaming in school photos. If you didn’t know her, you knew someone like her. Her disappearance vaulted from local news to national headlines, rivaling the Lindbergh baby and Adam Walsh, whose abduction and death inspired “America’s Most Wanted,” a TV program featuring unsolved crimes that featured Polly less than a week after her kidnapping.

The volunteer searches continued, with people in Petaluma and beyond hoping and praying for a miracle that never came.

Sixty-four days after she vanished, a repeat offender named Richard Allen Davis confessed to kidnapping and killing Polly and led authorities to a makeshift grave in a field alongside Highway 101 south of Cloverdale. Convicted in 1996 and sentenced to death, Davis is an inmate at San Quentin.

Polly’s kidnapping propelled approval of California’s “three strikes” law. Her father, Marc Klaas, who kept vigil at the search headquarters, established a foundation to promote child safety and advocate for young crime victims. He was present at the White House in 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed legislation that put more cops on the street and imposed tougher prison sentences. Like “three strikes,” some of those penalties proved excessive and in recent years have been relaxed, with support from Polly’s sisters.

Polly’s abduction also contributed to public support for Amber Alerts, which quickly spread missing child reports via cellphone text messages and electronic billboards on freeways.

In Sonoma County, law enforcement agencies revamped communication systems after learning that two deputies encountered Davis on a remote road east of Santa Rosa but were unaware that a young girl had been kidnapped in Petaluma an hour earlier because they were on a different radio channel and didn’t receive the alert.

Polly Klaas’ story has been recounted in books, movies and documentaries. Her name graces a performing arts center in Petaluma, a fitting tribute for a girl who loved acting and appeared in community plays. Her ordeal brought out the best in her hometown and changed the way missing child cases are handled. But it’s safe to say there are no silver linings, no legacies Polly’s friends and loved ones wouldn’t trade for the past 30 years and many more to come.

