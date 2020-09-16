Back in 2011, the developer of the soon-to-open Montage Healdsburg promised a lot to win approval for a $310 million, 130-room luxury hotel and housing project. Now, as the 258-acre site nears completion, the developer wants to pay off the city to get out of keeping those promises. The city shouldn’t give in cheaply, if at all.

The developer, the Robert Green Co., promised amenities like a community park and trail network, a fire substation, two public roads to aid emergency evacuations and, most important, the inclusion of affordable housing.

Instead of honoring those commitments, the company would rather pay $7.25 million in a lump sum, surrender $1 million it put in escrow for the project and not seek reimbursement for $1 million spent on housing infrastructure.

If the city accepts, the company would replace a 14-acre affordable housing site with an open space easement that would bar any further construction. The other promises would simply evaporate.

The company suggests the city could use the cash windfall to build affordable housing and public parks somewhere else. We assume somewhere that keeps the hoi polloi away from the tony resort’s guests.

There’s no doubt that the project will bring significant benefit to the community even without the affordable housing and public amenities. Wealthy guests — paying room rates of $695 to $1,695 a night — will shop and spend in the community, a welcome influx of cash for local businesses.

The luxury hotel — the city’s first five-star resort —is forecast to bring in more than half of Healdsburg’s annual hotel tax revenue within three years. That revenue has been hard-hit by the plunge in hotel occupancy caused by the pandemic.

Still, the city shouldn’t roll over. Affordable housing, especially, has always been an integral part of the deal, according to Vice Mayor Shaun McCaffery, who is the City Council’s longest-serving member.

“All that stuff hinges on that one thing, whether or not to build affordable housing out there,” McCaffery told Staff Writer Kevin Fixler. “I know where I am on it. I just think that property is too valuable to trade for something else.”

The city — like much of California — faces an affordable housing crisis. The 150 units that could be constructed on those 14 acres are desperately needed. Resort employees like cleaners, landscapers and kitchen workers could live there and not have to commute across town or from elsewhere, adding congestion to local streets and requiring more parking.

Plus, as wildfires rage all around, the need for a fire substation and evacuation routes could hardly be clearer.

Nevertheless, deals can be renegotiated. If this one ultimatley is, the important thing is to ensure that the negotiations are equitable. As talks continue, the city must demand full value from the developer for the aspects of the original deal it no longer wants to offer — especially the affordable housing. The current offer appears low. A recent city-funded study valued the affordable housing site at up to $7 million on its own. City officials owe residents the best deal they can get.

Whatever happens, the outcome will set a precedent. Does Healdsburg want a reputation as a tough but fair negotiator, or as a place that lets developers buy their way out of their promises to serve the public good?

