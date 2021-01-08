PD Editorial: Resolve to stop ocean tragedies

It was hard to take our eyes off the travesty in the nation’s capital this week, but our hearts were with the Wyman family in Petaluma and the Juarez family in Rancho Cucamonga.

Each family suffered an unimaginable loss while visiting North Coast beaches, some of California’s most popular — and treacherous — landscapes.

David Reyes Juarez fell or was swept from the rocks near the Mendocino Headlands and drowned on Saturday. A day later, Michael Wyman lost his life while trying to rescue his children in churning ocean currents at Blind Beach near Jenner. Wyman’s children, 4-year-old John and 7-year-old Anna, are missing and presumed drowned.

We offer our deepest condolences to their families. And we hope these profound personal tragedies will instill a collective determination to make North Coast beaches safe for everyone.

Our region’s beaches are a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, promising a respite from inland summer heat, winter whale migrations and miles of rugged shoreline to explore any time of year. Beaches have been an especially big draw for people craving sunshine and outdoor recreation during coronavirus lockdowns.

But these natural wonders, and the temptation to get a little closer, can distract visitors from ocean hazards — cold water, rip currents, sneaker waves, undertow — with unintended, and sometime tragic, consequences. Even the strongest swimmer can be overpowered by unpredictable currents.

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in the United States. At least 30 people drowned along the California coast from 2017 through 2020, according to figures compiled by the National Weather Service. Four drownings in the first three days of 2021 is unusual, but not unprecedented.

Juarez, a school administrator in Southern California, was visiting relatives in Mendocino County. Wyman’s family was on a daytrip from their new home in Petaluma.

It’s possible they weren’t familiar with the hazards, but regular beachcombers have close calls, and lifeguards say everyone must stay alert, because anyone could be the ocean’s next victim.

There are obvious precautions such as keeping a safe distance from the water, watching children and never turning your back on the ocean.

Let us add one: If you see someone taking risks, or who may be unaware of the conditions, say something. Sure, intervening with a stranger can be awkward, but isn’t a moment of discomfort better than a lifetime of regret?

