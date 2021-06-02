PD Editorial: Restaurant fiddles off-key tune
Maybe Chris Castleman is a fan of P.T. Barnum, the 19th century showman and circus owner who is often credited with saying that there’s no such thing as bad publicity. A year ago, Castleman closed his Mendocino restaurant, Fiddleheads Café, and boarded up with the windows rather than comply with pandemic-related public health orders requiring, among other things, that employee wear masks. At the time, Castleman told Staff Writer Mary Callahan that masks were a matter of “personal responsibility and personal choice,” and he didn’t want to be responsible for enforcing those rules.
Well, Fiddleheads is open again, and Castleman is back in the headlines — but this time he is making news with his own set of coronavirus rules. A poster in the window reads, in large print, “$5 fee added to orders placed while wearing a face mask.” Below that is a warning that there’s “an additional $5 fee” for anyone “caught bragging” about their vaccines. Here’s another quotation widely attributed to Barnum: “The foundation of success in life is good health.” Right now, good health starts with a coronavirus vaccine. Don’t hesitate to brag about getting yours.
