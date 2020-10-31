PD Editorial: Restaurants need a break from fees during the pandemic

A restaurant wouldn’t charge a diner for a meal that never came. And the state shouldn’t require restaurants to pay for licenses and permits they can’t use because the state mandated full or partial closures during California’s coronavirus lockdowns.

That’s the valid logic behind lawsuits filed Monday by restaurants in five of California’s largest counties. Lawsuits in more counties likely will follow. Other businesses and professions may be able to make the same argument about charges for operating licenses they’re not allowed to use.

The restaurants shouldn’t have to go to court to make their case. As a matter of simple fairness, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature should support refunding at least a portion of the fees and taxes collected from restaurants this year.

Restaurants must apply for liquor licenses to ensure that alcohol is responsibly served. They must obtain health permits so that diners can be confident that food is safely stored, prepared and served. They pay tourism charges to promote themselves and the travel industry at large.

None of this is cheap. The lawsuits claim permits, licenses and charges have cost California restaurants $100 million since the coronavirus lockdowns began earlier this year.

The calculation might be complicated. Lockdown rules vary among California’s 58 counties and have changed as the number of coronavirus cases has spiked and receded. Restaurants have been ordered to close, allowed to open, closed again and may now reopen with restrictions.

In Sonoma County, restaurants (along with bars, breweries and wine tasting rooms) may serve customers in outdoor seating areas now. In some other counties, indoor dining is allowed under social distancing guidelines.

Public health demands these curtailments. The virus spreads when people gather — which is exactly what they do at restaurants. Reducing the spread of the coronavirus at restaurants will make it easier for California to reopen other gathering places, such as schools. Whether the future brings tighter lockdowns or a return to some normalcy hinges on the effectiveness of efforts to block the spread of the virus in restaurants and elsewhere.

A legislative approach is better than a lawsuit, too, because lawmakers and industry representatives can compromise on other details. What happens when restaurants do reopen? Are their fees prorated? Will the licenses be suspended while not paid? How quickly will they reactivate? Restaurants won’t want to wait for paperwork when the time comes.

The imperatives of public health are colliding with restaurant owners’ need to pay their bills. According to the California Restaurant Association, thousands of California’s 60,000 restaurants have closed and will never reopen. Forcing the state’s remaining restaurants to pay for permits and licenses during the pandemic will push more of them to shut their doors permanently.

This week, San Francisco waived $2.5 million in business fees for nightclubs, bars and music venues. The waiver came not just because the fees are unfair while full or partial closures are in effect, but because the city’s economy and quality of life depend on those enterprises surviving the pandemic.

Restaurants contribute to the vibrancy of communities and their economies throughout the state. Yet no industry is having a tougher time right now. California should not make their future even more precarious with business-as-usual tax and fee collections.

