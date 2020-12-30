PD Editorial: Restore high school graduation requirements as soon as possible

The pandemic is taking a toll on students, and Santa Rosa City Schools has responded by easing graduation requirements. That’s a prudent change, but it must not linger past the pandemic.

Exercising her emergency powers, Superintendent Diann Kitamura determined, and the school board unanimously agreed, that current high school seniors may graduate with as few as 130 credits, the state minimum. That is a huge drop from the 220 credits the district normally requires for graduation.

Everyone is exhausted, but until in-person learning resumes, schools throughout California, not just Santa Rosa, must find ways to improve the educational experience for students, teachers, staff and families.

Under the present circumstances, even 130 credits could be a significant hurdle for some members of the class of 2021. The number of high schoolers receiving failing grades in at least one class has soared since Gov. Gavin Newsom closed schools in response to the coronavirus.

School counselors will work with students to meet graduation requirements, with the initial focus on students most at risk of not meeting them.

“There’s flexibility with the counselors to adjust the schedule to either make up the necessary requirements, to fulfill the necessary requirements or to determine if something was not a requirement that could be left out so they could focus on (required credits),” said Tim Zalunardo, the district director of teaching and learning.

As often is the case in this pandemic, this was the best choice amid lousy options. A high school diploma is a ticket to a higher-paying job, and better career and educational opportunities down the road. But the diploma also represents the acquisition of certain skills and knowledge, a promise to employers, trade schools and colleges that students have some core competencies. The state minimum isn’t much of a promise, but it’s still a promise.

Santa Rosa educators have worked hard to establish a higher bar for graduation and a better promise. In 2018, the school board decided that students, beginning with the Class of 2022, must take the courses that would enable them to apply to a state university.

Not all students will or should go to college. Apprenticeships, reputable trade schools, community colleges and other avenues can lead to rewarding careers. But all students should have the option and get to decide for themselves.

President George W. Bush coined the phrase “the soft bigotry of low expectations” in a 2000 speech to the NAACP. Too often, people assumed they were being helpful when they steered students away from lofty goals. This real-life discrimination has held down generations of low-income students, people of color and others at the educational margins. Santa Rosa set high standards and high expectations for everyone.

This year, with the pandemic, the school district needed to adjust. But students, parents and teachers should strive to meet the original goal. Many students still will graduate with closer to 130 credits than 220, but the effort is its own reward, preparing students that much more for success.

What this cannot become is a permanent softening of higher goals. The temptation to backtrack will be strong. It’s hard to help every student prepare for college. The past few years have shown it’s possible, and when the pandemic ends, that should again be the requirement, not just a goal.

