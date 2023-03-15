PD Editorial: Restore oversight of banks in the wake of SVB failure

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Whether the Biden administration’s rescue of Silicon Valley Bank customers is a “bailout” depends on who you ask. Whatever it was, it was necessary. But the expectation that the government will step in when a bank fails should come with the price of regulatory reform going forward.

President Joe Biden insists the federal response to the SVB situation — as well as the collapse of Signature Bank of New York — isn’t a bailout. The word choice matters to him because he has a potential reelection campaign just around the corner. Voters still have a bad taste left from the federal bailout of financial institutions in 2008. Biden hardly wants to be saddled as the president who bailed out Silicon Valley billionaires and tech startups. He’d much prefer the narrative that he’s the president who prevented a systemic banking collapse.

Whichever political spin one prefers, the feds had to do something. Runs on financial institutions have a nasty habit of spreading quickly. It was fortunate that SVB collapsed late last week, leaving the weekend to develop a response and restore public confidence.

Normally the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insures bank customers’ accounts up to $250,000. Yet it isn’t always practical for even a mid-size business to break up its cash into $250,000 packets and distribute them across multiple banks. If they cannot access their funds or if they lose them, they suddenly can’t pay their employees or suppliers. The effects then ripple out into the community.

The current debacle is largely of SVB’s own making. It made bad investment decisions amid high inflation and rising interest rates. The company didn’t even have a chief risk management officer for the past eight months. It’s appropriate, then, that the bank itself and its executives are not getting federal help. If there’s a bailout underway, it’s a bailout of account holders who could have lost everything above $250,000, not the bank or its investors.

That doesn’t make it easier to swallow. SVB catered to tech companies, though its client list also included many other West Coast businesses, including local wineries. Tech bros and startups are often among the first to call for the government to keep its meddling hands out of things. Don’t regulate, don’t manipulate markets, etc. When it’s their money about to evaporate, however, they clamor for federal intervention and get it. Would that the average taxpayer could get such help in an emergency.

It's hard not to think this situation might have been avoided if there’d been more oversight of SVB by regulators. After the 2008 financial crisis, Congress required heightened oversight for banks of sufficient size. SVB would have been big enough, but it and other banks pushed to raise the threshold. That happened under President Donald Trump, and SVB assiduously stayed under the new limit in order to avoid the scrutiny.

If the federal government, the rest of the banking industry and, by extension, all Americans will bail out depositors, stronger controls must be in place. That’s probably a tough lift for a divided Congress, but perhaps given the breadth of the risk, there’s room for bipartisan compromise. The least that should happen is a return to better, broader oversight that might catch the next SVB before it’s too late.

