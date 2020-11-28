PD Editorial: RIP, Arecibo radio telescope, 1963-2020

On the next clear night, look up at the stars and mourn the passage of the Arecibo radio telescope. Few other human scientific tools contributed as much to understanding humanity’s place in the universe.

Arecibo is a massive dish, 1,000 feet in diameter, with 38,000 aluminum panels that shine in the jungles of Puerto Rico. There’s a good chance you’ve seen it in a movie or on television. It appeared in “Contact,” “GoldenEye” and an episode of “The X-Files,” inspiring a generation of young people to become scientists.

Unlike an optical telescope, which focuses light rays, Arecibo peered into the depths at wavelengths invisible to the human eye. Over more than five decades, it found evidence of gravitational waves, provided the first image of an asteroid, determined the rotational speed of Mercury and discovered planets orbiting other stars.

It listened for radio signals from alien civilizations, too, though it never heard anything clear enough to prove humanity is not alone. Scientists also used it to broadcast a hello to a star cluster 25,000 light years away.

Arecibo weathered hurricanes, heat and humidity for more than five decades. What it couldn’t weather was dwindling federal funding. By 2016, the National Science Foundation was considering decommissioning it. Universities stepped up with funding to keep it going.

But on Aug. 10, a platform cable broke, damaging the dish. Officials planned to fix it until a second cable broke on Nov. 7, a few days after the site’s 57th birthday. That cable crashed through the dish, tearing a gash through to the undergrowth. Engineers worried that the rest of the cables could no longer be trusted.

On Nov. 19, the National Science Foundation announced that it could not safely save the facility and will decommission it. Scientists and those who share the spirit of discovery shared a painful loss. President-elect Joe Biden has often said he believes in science. He can prove it by working with Congress to start the yearslong process of building an Arecibo replacement.

A satellite image shows the damaged radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. (Maxar Technologies)

Arecibo falls squarely into what some historians call the era of Big Science. During the years after World War II — continuing even today — scientists deployed projects that required big expense, big instruments and big staff.

Small research teams still make important discoveries in the lab, but the Large Hadron Collider, the Hubble Space Telescope and others capture the public imagination and government science budgets. They are our pyramids, and Arecibo was a jewel among them.

“When history looks at the 20th century, she will see science and technology as its theme; she will find in the monuments of Big Science — the huge rockets, the high energy accelerators, the high-flux research reactors — symbols of our time just as surely as she finds in Notre Dame a symbol of the Middle Ages,” wrote Alvin Weinberg, who was then director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in a 1961 article often attributed with coining the term “Big Science.”

Arecibo opened two years later, and this year it dies. Someday, the jungle will consume it. Perhaps explorers in the distant future will rediscover the ruined dish and marvel at our ingenuity, just as explorers rediscovered pyramids in Central America that were hidden for generations.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.