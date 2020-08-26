PD Editorial: Rolling blackouts expose energy challenges

Rolling blackouts that affected millions of Californians this month should serve as a warning that the state isn’t as ready for a renewable energy future as it thinks.

It had been nearly 20 years since California ordered rolling blackouts. A confluence of bad circumstances made them necessary again. The weather was hot, not just here but also in other states across the West. Some power plants had to reduce their production because of the heat. A few shut down entirely. Heat lingered late into the day, too. That meant air conditioners kept running after the sun sank low in the sky and didn’t generate electricity on solar panels.

In other words, the regional power grid was stressed, and Californians couldn’t get all the electricity they wanted. If that wasn’t the final heat wave of the summer, more blackouts could come.

Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted a failure of foresight. “You can’t control the weather, but you can prepare for these weather events. Let me make this crystal clear: we failed to predict and plan for these shortages and that’s simply unacceptable,” he said. “I’m the governor. I’m ultimately accountable and will ultimately take responsibility.” What ultimate responsibility looks like for a governor who often seems to have to say that the buck stops with him remains to be seen.

A reliable power grid is necessary to modern life. A blackout event every couple of decades isn’t the end of the world, but with growth and global warming, they could become more frequent.

The state has set laudable goals of producing 60% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2045. Those are aggressive targets, but we remain optimistic that they are achievable. Curbing climate change will require a rapid shift away from energy sources that produce greenhouse gases, and California is at the forefront of that movement in the United States. For example, the state now requires solar panels on most new buildings.

Yet solar and wind power remain vulnerable to physical reality. Power generation tapers off when the sun goes down or the wind doesn’t blow. Technical limitations also pose a problem. California lacks adequate backup generation and battery storage systems for when spikes in demand occur. These are challenges that could be resolved by 2045, but the investment and invention aren’t there yet.

In the meantime, fossil fuels must fill the gap, no matter how much Californians want to leave them behind.

The state Water Resources Board will consider extending the licenses for four natural gas power plants along the South Coast by three years. The old, inefficient plants otherwise would have shuttered soon over environmental issues that include greenhouse gas emissions and effects of using ocean water for cooling.

Given the rolling blackouts, the state has little choice but to hang onto electricity generation facilities that can operate when renewable sources can’t do as much.

California is on the road to sustainable energy, but it is a journey. The governor was right that rolling blackouts are unacceptable. Preventing them will mean conceding that nonrenewable energy will play a role for a while longer.

