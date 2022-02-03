PD Editorial: Roseland left to wait — again

In September, after more than a decade of preliminary work, the Santa Rosa City Council adopted a master plan for a long-awaited Roseland Creek Community Park. Once some discarded tires and old house foundations are gone, the park promises to be the sort of amenity many neighborhoods already enjoy. The blueprint for the 19.5-acre park includes open space, play areas and walking paths, including one serving a nearby school. Yet on Jan. 25, the council slammed the brakes on the project.

Facing a California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit that could drag on for three years and cost taxpayers upward of $150,000, the council opted to order an environmental impact report, which may delay the project only seven months and cost $100,000. Some neighbors contend the park plan threatens an oak woodland, and others, including Roseland activist Duane De Witt, one of the plaintiffs, don’t want parking spaces at the park.

The objections irked Mayor Chris Rogers, who accused neighbors of trying to keep the new park to themselves. He said the city will have to “push through some of the privilege of the people who live right there” to deliver on its promise to Roseland residents who don’t live in walking distance of the long-planned — and once again delayed — community park.

