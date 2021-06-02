PD Editorial: RP council didn’t flip on fireworks

Rohnert Park’s new City Council members got a baptism by fire when they voted to ban the sale and use of Fourth of July fireworks, following the lead of six other Sonoma County cities. The same council members — Jackie Elward, Gerard Giudice and Willy Linares — are now catching heat from the other side after voting to put the issue on the ballot in a Sept. 14 special election.

Yes, that means fireworks will be on sale next month in Rohnert Park. But despite some harsh criticism aimed at the three first-term council members who voted for the ban and then voted for an election, no one flip-flopped. In fact, they are pursuing the only available path for ending fireworks sales in Rohnert Park.

After an ordinance banning fireworks passed on a 3-2 vote, fireworks advocates collected the 2,500 signatures required to qualify a referendum. Once that happened, the council had two alternatives: repeal the fireworks ban or put it to a vote of the public. Keeping the ban in place wasn’t an option, regardless of concerns about the drought or catastrophic wildfires.

Santa Rosa found itself in the same spot when fireworks were banned in 2003. Santa Rosa voters affirmed the City Council’s decision by a wide margin. Rohnert Park voters have a chance to do the same thing — but only because Elward, Giudice and Linares didn’t back down.

