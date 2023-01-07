PD Editorial: Russian River is rising, heed flood warnings

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

There was no early warning for Humboldt County residents when a powerful earthquake struck five days before Christmas.

No one knew what was coming until the ground started shaking. But floodwaters tend to rise slowly.

So, with the ground saturated from recent rain and two more fierce storms lined up off the California coast, ready to drop another seven to 14 inches of rain over the next four days, the only uncertainty is when and where flooding will begin.

This is the time to get ready.

In Sonoma County, the lower Russian River is expected to overflow its banks early Monday and crest about 7 feet above flood stage by late Tuesday — inundating low-lying areas around Duncans Mills, Guerneville, Monte Rio and other river communities.

If the river rises another foot, travel on River Road will be difficult. Five feet and Highway 116 west of Guerneville will be cut off.

Thousands of residents in flood-prone areas already received evacuation warnings. River residents are hardy folks, and many have been through floods before, but no one should ignore the very real danger of serious injury or loss of life.

Fast-moving water can sweep away people and vehicles, trapped debris often causes water to pool in unexpected areas. Other potential hazards include downed power lines, mudslides and high surf. During Wednesday’s storm, a tree fell into a home near Occidental, tragically killing a 2½-year-old boy.

If evacuation warnings become evacuation orders, please heed them. Emergency crews will be swamped without extra rescue calls, and every flood brings unexpected challenges.

“In 2017, it was the lack of planning for evacuation of unsheltered residents and the last-minute evacuation of the sprawling Vacation Beach encampment by the summer crossing across from George’s Hideaway,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the west county, said in an email to constituents. “In 2019, it was the abruptness of it all; we were expecting a minor flood, until suddenly predictions changed and the flood wasn’t so minor. We had to move fast.”

This year, Hopkins added, people are scrambling to get their trailers out of areas at risk of flooding. If you need a safe spot, trailers can be parked at the fairgrounds.

Hundreds of homes along the Russian River have been elevated over the past two decades, eliminating many instances of repeat flood damage. But anyone who chooses to stay could be cut off and left without power until floodwaters recede.

If you’re thinking about going out for a look, don’t. As for boating down the river during a flood — yes, people do — you might get a citation. It’s prohibited by a county ordinance.

While the focus is on the Russian River, which has a history of catastrophic floods, residents living — or driving — near other streams should be alert. Flooding is also possible on the Mark West and Maacama creeks, as well as the Laguna de Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.

After three years of drought, some rainfall is welcome. Water levels are rising in Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, the North Bay’s major reservoirs, where it can be stored for future use. But with a succession of fierce storms, there will be flooding, come hell or, well, high water. Be ready, be smart, stay safe.

